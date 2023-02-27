Concept plan

Shown is a conceptual plan for Buc-ee's travel station, with a 73,000-square-foot building, 120 fueling stations and 613 parking spaces. It would be located on the west side of I39/90/94 on the north side of Hwy. V.

 DeForest Planning and Zoning Commission packet

DeForest could become the site of the first Buc-ee’s in Wisconsin and one of the largest in the Texas-based travel center chain.

Stan Beard, Buc-ee’s real estate director, introduced a concept plan to the DeForest