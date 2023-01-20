Wintertime already tends to bring out all kinds of bacteria and viruses that lead to wet coughs, runny noses and head congestion. If you’re trying to avoid reaching for heavier-hitting medicines, some natural options are available for what ails you.

At The Sage Apothecary, 625 S. Main St., Dr. Whitney Cronin offers alternative treatment options to the usual prescription or over-the-counter meds, including remedies from naturopathy, homeopathy, ayurveda, and herbalism. Her clinic, Holistic Home Health and Wellness, is also located in the back of her shop.

To contact reporter Neal Patten, email {span}npatten@hngnews.com.{/span}

Tags