Can small acts of kindness change the world? One DeForest resident is determined to find out.
Julie Gullickson co-founded Kindness Bank in February 2020.
With 30 years of experience in operations management and people leadership at Walgreens, after retiring at 47, she began thinking about creating a teaching course on human behavior and customer experience.
As Gullickson began the research in 2018, she soon decided she wanted to use her corporate experience for community impact—a humanitarian or philanthropic effort.
She researched the 200 largest Dane County nonprofits, wanting to offer something different and fill a niche.
“I’m trying to identify areas that are under-served—highlight areas where a little bit of thoughtfulness can make an impact on others,” she said.
Part of her research included several health topics—dietetics, nutrition psychology (the relationship between diet and psychological health), and mindset and wellbeing.
“I felt that as I was gathering information, observing, and researching, I noticed that as a society during COVID-19 we forgot to eat right, think right, be nice to each other,” she said. “I thought, ‘why are we creating our own issues?’ Our diet isn’t good, eating better helps us think better and make better decisions.”
It was from there she decided the Kindness Bank’s mission would be "improving community health and well-being through acts of kindness," the bank part being the idea that people can deposit and exchange their time to improve other people’s quality of life.
Gullickson sees a connection between kindness and health, and hopes she can help prove that with surveys.
“We know when people aren’t kind, it can cause stress, migraines, cortisol spikes—there's a mind-gut connection. I have a goal of anonymous, HIPAA-protected health and wellbeing surveys that actually show the exact outcomes, touchpoints and connections of kindness. To quantify that through proof of concept is huge,” she said.
As part of that mission, Gullickson has partnered with Isthmus Eats, the Madison-based meal kit service, and has delivered over 1,000 meals to area food banks. Gullickson hopes that the kits will be used to teach kids to cook and promote families spending time together.
She also co-hosted a holiday sale with Jazzman Brown, founder of Feeding the Youth. They sold donated holiday decor and gift wrap and led a Christmas stocking making activity to fund Feeding the Youth’s mission of supporting protestors and demonstrators.
One way she hopes to differentiate Kindness Bank from other organizations is making sure its efforts aren’t one-offs, but rather are sustained efforts.
“Lots of time, with acts of kindness, no one follows up,” she said. “I want to take it a step further, such as if we are doing something in the area of food insecurity, I want to make sure we can do it weekly, rather than just once.”
While those efforts were meant to improve physical health, some acts can improve mental health. In November last year, on World Kindness Day, Gullickson handed out roses to passers-by at the Wisconsin State Capitol building, “just to showcase the impact of being kind to each other,” she said.
“Everyone deserves experiences that help them to be hopeful, everyone deserves to be loved, everyone has potential,” she said. “That day, people felt noticed, people felt acknowledged.”
Gullickson believes that kindness should be identified and acknowledged as a basic human need.
“When you’re depressed or anxious and people smile at you or hold the door open for you—that little bit of positive behavior can make your day or week or even change your life,” she said. “You pick up on that positive energy.”
Another facet to Gullickon’s vision for Kindness Bank is to be a sort of matchmaker between different nonprofits and charitable organizations.
Gullickson wants to bring together local small businesses, nonprofits, and individuals to strengthen the philanthropic and humanitarian work being done across Dane County—forming what she said would be a collaborative hub.
“I think all these different subsets of society can be brought together into a hub to share best practices with each other and support, empower, and elevate each other,” Gullickson said.
Kindness Bank can also help build relationships and pool resources.
"So when the time comes to meet a need, the right people come together, leading to impactful solutions,” she said.
Gullickson spoke to the director of the United Way 211 program for guidance on operating her nonprofit and joined the board of the Boys and Girls Club. She says that Kindness Bank is still a work in progress, but is a passion project for her. She said that all the trial and error has been “very exciting.”
Now, she wants to begin seeing her idea expand, through partnerships with Dane County Chambers of Commerce. The DeForest Windsor Area Chamber will host the incubator or pilot program for a local, community chapter of Kindness Bank. Local committees will help determine specific needs for their communities and bring together resources and organizations to meet those needs. Kindness Bank has partnered with the Humanitarian Humans group in DeForest to launch the first of these “Dane County Kind” chapters.
“Linking together little connections adds up to big things,” Gullickson said. “It will be neat to see what each community comes up with.”
She hopes that eventually the idea of a Kindness Bank will spread from across Dane County to around the world.
“There’s so much that drives us apart. We need to come together to work together—that’s the main thing that’s stuck with me,” Gullickson said. “A lot of people out there want to do good; they just need someone to set it up.”