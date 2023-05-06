With spring finally hitting DeForest, the village’s Business Retention and Expansion Program (BRE) made the trip out to the Business Park to visit the facility of one of its larger employers.
Demco, Inc., a leading provider of library and school supplies, welcomed village representatives with a tour of the facilities, making sure to finish before closing early to let their employees enjoy the warm sunshine on a Friday afternoon.
“The foundation of Demco is our people,” said Shannon Gorman, director of plant operations. “We are very intentional about making sure our team is able to recharge, refresh, and have a good work-life balance.”
During the visit, DeForest Administrator, Bill Chang and Community Development Director, Alex Allon, met with the team at Demco to discuss the company’s operations and future plans. The discussion covered topics such as employee retention, economic development, and growth.
“We are pleased to have had the opportunity to visit Demco and learn more about their operations and plans for the future,” said Chang. “As a community, we are committed to supporting our local businesses and creating an environment that fosters growth and success.”
Demco’s Vice President of Operations, Marc Helmer, talked about that growth and success, expressing his appreciation for the Village’s efforts to support local businesses.
“When the world began to shut down at the start of the pandemic, we weren’t sure what the future would bring” he said. By making some key strategic decisions, Demco was able to exit the pandemic strongly positioned for growth. Having great lines of communication with the folks at the Village of Deforest is key to being able to navigate challenges and opportunities as they arise.”
Touring the facility revealed just how strong the market for print materials and educational supplies continues to be, even in the face of technological devices. Allon was impressed by the systems and internal processes that set Demco apart.
“Their Strive and Thrive program, rewarding employees who want to take their learning and professional growth into their own hands, is a fantastic idea,” he said. “Seeing the hard work and concentration of folks throughout the facility to keep up with such high demand is inspiring.”
Empowering their employees is one reason for Demco’s strong retention rates. During the tour, the team regularly crossed paths with workers who had been with the company for more than 30 years. With competitive pay and benefits and a tight-knit culture, Demco is a global industry leader.
The month of May will see the BRE team visit with Chr. Hansen – a global bioscience leader in probiotic production. To learn more about the BRE program, visit developdeforest.com/bre. To request a business visit from the BRE team, please contact Community Development Director, Alex Allon, at allona@vi.deforest.wi.us.
Demco, Inc. is always looking for talent to join their team. For more information on career opportunities at Demco, please visit https://www.demco.com/jobs.