Demco tour
Village of DeForest Administrator Bill Chang at left talks with Demco Vice President of Operations Marc Helmer during the tour in April. 

With spring finally hitting DeForest, the village’s Business Retention and Expansion Program (BRE) made the trip out to the Business Park to visit the facility of one of its larger employers.

Demco, Inc., a leading provider of library and school supplies, welcomed village representatives with a tour of the facilities, making sure to finish before closing early to let their employees enjoy the warm sunshine on a Friday afternoon.