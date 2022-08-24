There will be some new business tenants in the Village of DeForest.
After closed session discussions on Aug. 16 that lasted about 25 minutes, the Village Board was in unanimous approval of having the president and clerk execute a real estate acquisition and development agreement with Central Land Company III, LLC.
During the open session, Sam Dickman Sr. and Sam Dickman Jr. — the main stakeholders of Central Land Company — were in attendance of the meeting to briefly describe their intentions for 13 acres of property located within Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) District No. 6. The vacant property in question sits adjacent to The Little Potato Company along Little Potato Way, next to U.S. Highway 51.
Dickman Sr. stated to the board that Central Land Company deals with warehouse businesses or operators of manufacturing facilities. Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram asked if there were specifics tenants that were being sought out.
Dickman Sr. said that the building will be geared toward those in the warehouse business or possible food manufacturing. He noted that the company even has a building that houses a dog food manufacturer.
Dickman Jr. added that the company typically owns the buildings itself, so they are careful in the selection process for promising tenants as to avoid potential problems down the line.
The company has mainly developed buildings in larger cities, such as the Milwaukee area.
“The demand (for those types of buildings) has blossomed,” said Dickman Sr., citing examples since the COVID-19 pandemic began. “We haven’t done much in the Madison area, but the land on (Little) Potato Way is a great location.”
He said the site, which has easy access to major highways and the interstate, would fit a 156,000 square foot building, which could contain one, or multiple, tenants. Dickman said that the cost to build the facility would cost the company about $15 and it would certainly add to the tax base.
The elder Dickman noted that all of the buildings developed as warehouses or manufacturing facilities don’t look like the typical buildings of that nature, bringing more appeal to the surrounding areas.
Trustee Rebecca Witherspoon complimented the Dickmans on their past designs of buildings, and changing the trend on what warehouses and manufacturing facilities look like.
Dickman Sr. said he would like to begin construction in the spring, but if materials could be gotten sooner, then a fall start date might be possible.