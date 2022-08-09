The annexation of 123.6 acres into the boundaries of the village of DeForest from the town of Vienna is nearly official.
The DeForest Village Board unanimously approved the annexation at it Aug. 2 meeting. DeForest was seeking to acquire the land after a boundary agreement between the two municipalities expired and negotiations for a new agreement had since stalled.
The next step is to get the ordinance and any necessary maps recorded with the proper officials.
A portion of the annexed land is along located south of County Highway V along Hickory Lane, with another portion sitting directly east of the interstate, and south of Highway V.
In a story that appeared in the Times-Tribune on July 15, Town of Vienna Supervisor Gary Endres said that, “DeForest is going ‘Russia’ on the town of Vienna,’” noting that it wants to take over the entire industrial area. He also described DeForest’s actions as a “land grab.”
Attorneys representing two of the three properties owners west of the interstate were also present for the Aug. 2 meeting in DeForest to answer any questions. Mike Lawton was representing Research Products Corporation and Ron Trachtenberg was representing DeForest Vienna, LLC — a husband and wife land investor team. All were in support of the annexation.
Trustee Abigail Lowery asked what the benefits were from property owners being in DeForest, rather than Vienna.
Village Administrator Bill Chang said that the annexation petition was the desire for the use of village utilities and other municipal services.
“This is making more efficient usage of utilities for the property users,” Chang said.
Lawton and Trachtenberg said the intention of both clients was to eventually sell their pieces of land to others for future commercial and industrial developments. Lawton believed the same intentions were had by the third property owner.
In order to be successfully annexed, five votes of approval were needed from the Board. All six members of the Board present were in favor. Trustee Taysheedra Allen had an excused absence.
Trustee Bill Landgraf asked if there would be any financial impact to village taxpayers as a result of the annexation. He was concerned about impacts to the fire and EMS, as well as the police department and other public services.
“Is it going to be a burden on the village, or a plus?” Landgraf asked, further wondering if the acquisition of land would increase the village’s assessed value.
“All these properties are slated for commercial and industrial developments, so the impact on fire and EMS is going to be minimal,” Reuter said. “There’s a little bit of road to be plowed, but the tax base generated by these properties should more than cover whatever the incremental increase in cost is.”
Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram also reminded the Board that the village will have a say in what kind of developments are approved for the area.
After approval, trustee Rebecca Witherspoon asked if there would be any potential challenges now moving forward.
The only immediate issue that may arise might come in the next three months. Reuter noted that there is a 90-day period for anyone who may want to sue to challenge the annexation. However, he said he felt it would be “unlikely” for that to happen.