DMB Community Bank's Board of Directors and staff have announced the recent purchase of a 132,000-square-foot building at 10 Terrace Court, Madison, that will soon serve as the bank’s new headquarters.
According to the announcement, the bank will occupy just over half of the building and will look for tenants for the available space.
"DMB Community Bank is excited for the opportunity to create a more efficient and collaborative work environment that is specifically designed to support the needs of our staff," the announcement states.
The main banking facility will remain at 321 North Main St., DeForest.
President and CEO of DMB Community Bank, Bradley Schroeder commented “There is no other space on the East Side of Dane County that has more presence and visibility than this building. Plus, it is conveniently located 8.9 miles from our existing location, and within the DeForest Area School District. The new headquarters building reflects the Bank’s culture of striving for the best in everything that we do. The new space will provide a catalyst for reaching our goals and will serve as a tool for recruiting both new business and talented staff. Our customers and employees know there is something special about DMB Community Bank, and this facility will provide a tangible space for our culture of excellent decision making and best-in-class results to flourish.”
The building will undergo minor renovations over the next couple of months to modernize the space to serve DMB Community Bank's specific needs. The bank expects occupancy in September, and will introduce limited service retail banking by the end of the year.