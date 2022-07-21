New headquarters

The 132,000-square-foot building is located at 10 Terrace Court, Madison.

DMB Community Bank's Board of Directors and staff have announced the recent purchase of a 132,000-square-foot building at 10 Terrace Court, Madison, that will soon serve as the bank’s new headquarters.

According to the announcement, the bank will occupy just over half of the building and will look for tenants for the available space.