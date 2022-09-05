ABC Supply Co. Inc., the nation’s largest wholesale distributor of roofing, siding and other select exterior and interior building products, recently promoted Brian Engen, manager of its Windsor location at 4349 Duraform Lane, to managing partner.
To be selected as a managing partner, Engen met rigorous requirements in associate development, customer satisfaction, branch performance, safety compliance and excellence in overall business practices.
“Brian exemplifies all the qualities we look for in our leaders,” said Mike Jost, ABC Supply’s chief operating officer. “We’re happy to recognize his hard work, leadership and commitment to his team and customers.”
Engen joined ABC Supply as an inside sales associate and branch management trainee at the Harland location in 2007. In 2010, he became a delivery services manager before transferring to the Midwest Region Office in 2013 to begin his role as business administrative assistant. In 2015, Engen returned to branch operations as an inside sales associate at the West Allis branch. He then served as delivery services manager for the Jackson location for one year before being promoted to branch manager of the Windsor location in 2016.
As a managing partner, Engen continues to oversee the Windsor location and will participate in ABC Supply’s National Advisory Board, which advises senior management on a wide range of topics that help shape future strategic business initiatives.
Since its founding by Ken and Diane Hendricks in 1982, ABC Supply’s sole focus has been serving professional contractors and “making it easy” for them to do their jobs by offering the products, support and services they need.
Headquartered in Beloit, ABC Supply has over 840 locations nationwide. More information is available at www.abcsupply.com.