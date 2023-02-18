This spring, a redevelopment plan that has been six years in the making to create a “vibrant, walkable, mixed-use downtown” in Windsor is set to finally enter into construction.

In 2016, just one year after the town was incorporated as a village, discussions began for what is now called the Downtown Municipal Campus. The goals for the long-envisioned project are to make a corridor along Windsor Road a destination place to attract investment, promote development and strengthen the local economy.

Tags