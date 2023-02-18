This spring, a redevelopment plan that has been six years in the making to create a “vibrant, walkable, mixed-use downtown” in Windsor is set to finally enter into construction.
In 2016, just one year after the town was incorporated as a village, discussions began for what is now called the Downtown Municipal Campus. The goals for the long-envisioned project are to make a corridor along Windsor Road a destination place to attract investment, promote development and strengthen the local economy.
Open houses, public input sessions, surveys, and needs studies were held in the years following to determine what community members wanted to see to enhance and improve Windsor and three phases were laid out.
“Something that was important was getting buy-in from residents,” Village of Windsor Community Development Director and Deputy Administrator Jamie Rybarczyk said. “Elected officials heard that the old downtown area of Windsor needed attention and assistance with revitalization, so we began discussions with residents about what they would like to see.”
The village has been incrementally removing structures on the properties it acquired in preparation for moving forward, some of which were considered a blight or were in disrepair.
The first phase, which is a redesign and enhancement of Fireman's Park, is in the final stages of design and will be put out to bid in the coming months, with the goal of starting construction this spring. That will include a new park shelter, new off-street parking to serve the baseball diamonds, and additional multi-use paths through the park.
“For Fireman’s Park, what we heard from residents is that because the ball diamond is heavily used, parking has an impact on nearby residential areas, which can be somewhat disruptive in evenings and on weekends, so we are looking into creating off-street parking to alleviate that,” Rybarczyk said.
The new shelter will be heated, because the village is looking to expand recreation activities in the winter months, it will also allow for expanded concessions offerings.
Basketball and pickleball courts are also planned.
The second phase will focus on municipal buildings, including construction of a new village hall downtown to relocate staff and services.
The first meeting with the hired architect was held earlier this month to discuss future growth and space needs to begin the design process. The goal is to move staff into the building in 2025.
The current village hall is around 5,000-square-feet, with limited space for services for residents, Rybarczyk said. The new hall will be around 20,000- to 30,000-square-feet, which would include communal spaces that residents could rent out for hosting activities.
The village is also considering spaces to host business startups or incubators, as well as a coworking space for people needing to meet clients or host conference calls. The building could be home to a future expansion of the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center.
The third and final phase will create a village farmers market located within the new municipal campus, which will include an open-air pavilion for vendors to sell products to the community.
At this time, the village hasn’t started any detailed planning, such as whether it would be a weekday or weekend market, and will likely open the market in 2026 at the earliest.
Initial revitalization discussions focused more on expanding private opportunities, but in talking with the public, plans evolved into moving the village hall from its location on Muller Road to a more populated area, which Rybarczyk said gained excitement and support from community members.
While no longer the focus of the Downtown Municipal Campus project, initiatives to support business and residential improvements have still been expanded over the past few years, Rybarczyk said.
One of those ways is the Community Development Authority’s façade grant program, which provides a 50/50 match for improvement projects such as exterior lighting, painting, signage, entryways, energy efficiency upgrades, new windows and doors, streetscaping and landscaping. The CDA currently budgets $25,000 annually for the grant. It used to be reserved for businesses, but has been expanded to include residential buildings.
Depending upon the nature of the project, between $2,500 and $10,000 is offered by the CDA, which the applicant matches.
Beneficiaries of the grant have included the A&W Restaurant, Super 8 Hotel, Mousehouse Cheesehaus, Branch + Daughter, a multifamily complex on Golf Road, and a single-family residence on Depot Street.
The grant is financed primarily through funds received from the Parkside Senior Living retirement community.
The village’s motto is ‘growing forward,’ Rybarczyk said, and staff feel they are carrying out that mantra.
“We’ve come a long way, and we will continue to grow, just like our neighbors Sun Prairie and DeForest,” he said. “With that will come new housing opportunities and new transportation options, but challenges will come with that, as well, which excites staff. There’s a lot of good things coming ahead.”
Building bake better
One of the latest recipients of the façade grant has been serving-up hot and fresh sweets and treats for over a decade.
Windsor Breads Bakery and Coffeehouse, 4446 Windsor Road, is currently implementing $20,000 of improvements, with half of that coming from the village.
Founded in 2005, owners Julie and Anthony Schnell purchased and took over the business from its founders in spring of 2012, where they bake breads, cookies, muffins, scones, croissants and other goodies daily along with serving homemade soups and brewing a Milwaukee-based coffee.
Longtime businesses anchored in the downtown area like the bakery are what the Village of Windsor seeks to attract and retain in the years to come.
Windsor Breads is not only benefitting from the matching grant, but also stands to benefit from the upcoming municipal campus project, as the business is located adjacent to Fireman’s Park.
“With the improvements that Windsor is putting into the area, we anticipate that we will draw more people down to this area, so we are excited for that,” Schnell said.
More recreational opportunities and expanded parking across the street will keep people in the area longer, he said.
Schnell also knows that an attractive exterior is important for getting passersby to stop in, which is why he applied for the façade grant to fund a new door, new windows, painting the exterior, roof work and installing a new awning.
The new door is an inviting orange color, meant to stand out and turn heads—because Schnell said he still gets drive-by customers who live in the area, but say they had never noticed the business was there.
The bakery is located in a more than century-old building, so updates are always needed, Schnell said. The projects being completed with the help of the CDA grant have been a long time coming, he said, but had remained wish list items until now.
“It’s really neat to freshen up a place with such a long history,” Schnell said. “We’re trying to make it so that we have a building people can identify with and be proud of.”
He said longtime residents come in and share stories about when it was originally a bank and later a grocery store.
“We want to make it fun and welcoming inside for people who have time to come sit down and chat,” Schnell said. “Much of our business is grab-and-go, but we still want it to look nice inside.”
Getting a $10,000 boost from the village helps the Schnells look into other improvements including investing in new baking ovens, a better air conditioner for the kitchen (right now, they’re relying on open windows and fans in the heat of summer), as well as improving or replacing the handicap accessibility ramp on the side of the building.
The grant also helped the Schnells free-up some money to repaint the interior, to make it a “warmer space.”
The grant has accelerated the pace of the business’ overdue upgrades, Schnell said.
The grant application was straightforward, Schnell said, and he found staff helpful during the process.
“Even though the area is growing like crazy and more and more houses are going up, it’s nice that the Village of Windsor is helping it have more of a downtown feel, not just be a bedroom community where no one talks to each other or does anything together,” Schnell said. “We definitely look at our shop as an anchor for the area and part of the revitalization to bring people to a really nice downtown space.”