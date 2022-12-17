For one DeForest resident, serving rural Wisconsin communities has gone from being her calling to being her full-time job.
Last year in November, President Joe Biden appointed Julie Lassa to be the State Director of Rural Development for Wisconsin, a regional position for the United States Department of Agriculture based out of Stevens Point.
As a former member of the legislature in the Assembly and the Senate, she has a history of supporting food and ag-based programs, having written the laws establishing the Buy Local Buy Wisconsin and Farm to School programs.
Lassa applied for the position with the Biden administration and said she is happy and honored to have been selected.
“I believe I was appointed because of my work in the Wisconsin legislature, focused on economic development and issues important to rural communities,” she said. “The work that the Rural Development agency does is similar to work I was doing in the legislature, except in this position we are carrying out policies and programs created and funded by congress, and carrying out the president's initiatives.”
It’s not just America’s Dairyland getting a leg up, 47 total U.S. states and territories have a rural development office. The Wisconsin branch has six offices scattered throughout the state, with a total of around 44 staff members.
“When I worked for the Plover Area Business Association, I saw the joys and struggles of business owners in the community, and that’s why I ran for the state legislature,” Lassa said. “Now through my position as the State Director, I am able to have the same type of positive impact, working on behalf of the Biden/Harris administration.”
Earlier this year, the Biden Administration also created the Rural Partners Network, an alliance of federal agencies and commissions working directly with rural communities to expand rural prosperity through job creation, infrastructure development, and community improvement.
“It’s a new way for the federal government to work with rural people and communities, and I am excited for us to be a part of it,” Lassa said.
Rural Development doesn’t participate in lobbying efforts, but maintains a strong line of communication with members of congress and their staff, Lassa said.
Oftentimes congresspersons attend the same events as the state rural development directors, allowing the directors to share information about what needs they are seeing back home.
Those needs include a $9 million grant to St Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls, to increase its patient care capacity and long-term stability, and support alcohol and opioid treatment and recovery across Chippewa, Eau Claire, Marinette, and Oconomowoc counties.
Other needs include grants being given to food pantries to expand and renovate their facilities so that they can serve more people.
ABS Global Inc. in DeForest was given $250,000 to install a 657-kilowatt solar array through a Rural Energy for America Program Renewable Energy Systems Grant, while the city of Chetek was able to replace its over 50-year-old wastewater treatment plant.
“The only way they were able to afford replacing that, at a new location that would last the next 50 to 60 years, was because of the support they got through Rural Development,” Lassa said. “It’s this type of support from the federal government in rural development that helps them afford these types of projects which are about improving the health, safety, and quality of life for the residents of those communities.”
Money matchmakers
With over 50 grant and funding programs available, Lassa suggests that interested municipalities, businesses, or individuals go to the Rural Development website and find which might fit their needs or interests best.
If Rural Development doesn’t have what someone is looking for or cannot help them, it will work to find a match within its partner agencies including the Small Business Administration, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, and Office of Rural Prosperity.
“We will work as liaisons or as matchmakers to see what an individuals’ community needs are and look to find which federal agency they might be able to receive assistance from,” Lassa said.
While the department provides a lot of assistance for rural development, Lassa said she hopes to attract more individuals and communities to apply for its programs. It’s working with the Wisconsin Towns Association, League of Wisconsin Municipalities, and some nonprofits to help spread word about its programs.
“The pandemic really hampered outreach for Rural Development, it impacted every business and individual, so our outreach slowed down during that time period,” Lassa said. “We have over 50 programs, and congress continues to provide a lot of support for Rural Development, creating new programs for us to administer. They recognize the same as we do that rural America is the backbone of this country. That is why we put such an emphasis into creating programs to help rural individuals and communities.”
Lassa says she would like to continue in the role, if possible, after the next election.
“It’s a wonderful position to have, I am honored to have it, I learn something new every day,” she said. “We’re dedicated to serving people in rural communities, because for many of us, that’s where we live...I do my best every day to carry out the mission of Rural Development not only because it's my job, but because I believe in it.”