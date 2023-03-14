Executives from EVCO Plastics and Hooper Corporation participated in the launch of the DeForest Business Retention and Expansion (BRE) program this February.
The companies sat down with Village Administrator Bill Chang and Community Development Director Alex Allon to talk about their future plans, any challenges they are currently facing, and where there are opportunities to work together.
The first visit of the new program was to EVCO Plastics, where Vice President of U.S. Operations Gary Fortier and Director of Human Resources Amy Ruehlow toured Chang and Allon through their facilities.
EVCO Plastics is a plastics manufacturing company with 12 manufacturing facilities located throughout the world. EVCO has been recognized as a global leader in custom plastic injection molding.
“It’s incredible to see the variety of products and activities EVCO employees get to be a part of,” Chang said. “It’s no wonder why we always hear about it as one of the great places to work.”
That variety came into play during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re no stranger to making medical parts that help save peoples’ lives,” EVCO Chairman and CEO Dale Evans said. “When we saw the need, we moved quickly with our customers and began to produce COVID test kits and other diagnostic components so that we could do our part in keeping folks safe.”
That care extends to their employees. In addition to competitive wages, EVCO supports its team with comprehensive insurance packages, substantial paid time off and paid parental leave, employer-matched 401k accounts, wellness programs and tuition reimbursement.
“We are a true family here, and we strive to treat our family well,” Fortier said.
The family at Hooper Corporation welcomed the BRE team to their facilities last month, as well.
With headquarters in Wisconsin and regional offices in the states of Colorado, Florida, Michigan, and Ohio, Hooper provides a range of services to support commercial and residential clients as an electric power and mechanical contractor.
“We’re always looking for opportunities to help people better understand the amazing careers to be had in the skilled trades,” President of Hooper Corporation Steve Lindley said.
With its new campus and headquarters in DeForest, the team at Hooper has welcomed student groups from the DeForest Area High School interested in learning more about financially and personally rewarding work of a tradesperson.
“We try to let young people know that someone entering a career in the trades is setting themselves up for financial success immediately,” Chief Financial Officer Robert Schaller said. “Our employees can start off with a higher income than some of their college-bound peers—without taking on student loan debt.”
“Ultimately, it comes down to culture and being part of a high-functioning team,” Allon said. “Both EVCO Plastics and Hooper Corporation chose to establish their headquarters in DeForest and bring their commitment to that team culture to the community.”
March will see visits from the BRE team to Bell Laboratories and American Packaging Corporation.
To learn more about the BRE program, visit developdeforest.com/bre.
To request a business visit from the BRE team, contact Community Development Director Alex Allon at allona@vi.deforest.wi.us.