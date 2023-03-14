EVCOVisit

DeForest Village Administrator Bill Chang and Community Development Director Alex Allon met with executives from EVCO Plastics in February.

 Contributed

Executives from EVCO Plastics and Hooper Corporation participated in the launch of the DeForest Business Retention and Expansion (BRE) program this February.

