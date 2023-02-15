Despite a recommendation from the local planning commission, the Windsor Village Board denied approval for a proposed new development off Gray Road.

The proposed mixed-use residential and commercial project, would have brought 62 residences and one commercial building to the northeast corner of Lake Road and Gray Road. Abe Degnan, President of DeForest-based Degnan Design had envisioned new construction of duplexes for empty-nesters and townhomes for families.

