Despite a recommendation from the local planning commission, the Windsor Village Board denied approval for a proposed new development off Gray Road.
The proposed mixed-use residential and commercial project, would have brought 62 residences and one commercial building to the northeast corner of Lake Road and Gray Road. Abe Degnan, President of DeForest-based Degnan Design had envisioned new construction of duplexes for empty-nesters and townhomes for families.
Despite months of efforts to respond to concerns by area residents and village board members, the development proposal hit a dead end at the Feb. 2 Windsor Village Board meeting.
Windsor’s Plan Commission had voted 5-2 to recommend the project’s approval contingent upon several conditions at its Jan. 12 meeting. Nonetheless, at the Feb. 2 Windsor Village Board meeting, about an hour of discussion led to a vote of voted 3-2 to deny the project as proposed, citing both safety and noise pollution concerns stemming from the nearby train tracks. Board President Bob Wipperfurth and Trustee Ed Wall voted in the minority
Due to the traffic concerns, Degnan hired Traffic Analysis and Design Incorporated (TADI) to conduct a traffic study. Results indicated the development would not create additional traffic impact at the Lake Road and Gray Road intersection.
“We have received and heard input from the Village of Windsor throughout entire process,” Degnan said. “You can see that our final master plan has addressed a whole bunch of the concerns brought up by the Plan Commission and Village Board during the preliminary concept.”
Per village ordinance, the northern duplexes along the railroad track would require a 30-foot landscape buffer from the railroad right of way, but Degnan claimed that with constraints created by wetland, the design did not allow for a 30-foot landscape buffer from the railroad right of way.
This parcel already required a 75-foot buffer from the wetlands per the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission, which limited the buildable area.
As such, a waiver was requested by Degnan to provide only a 10-foot buffer.
This soon became the crux of the conversation between board trustees on Feb. 2.
Degnan had told the plan commission in January that he sought an exception to the buffer to preserve the “beauty” of the wetland views. The plan commission recommended approving that exception only if it was determined doing so was not “detrimental to the public safety, health or welfare or injurious to other property or improvement in the neighborhood.”
Trustees raised concerns about the development’s location, which put it in close proximity to the train tracks. Concerns about noise and vibration were raised, along with safety issues including children running onto the tracks, and possible derailment close to residences.
Degnan claimed that the viability of the project was “100% dependent on the waiver,” and said being denied the waiver would kill the project. He said he explored alternatives for the property such as condominiums, and determined there were no alternatives that would work for the site other than possibly constructing two apartment buildings on the parcel.
The overall consensus by the board was that while the trustees liked the design and layout for the proposed development, they were not willing to overlook their concerns to waive the 30-foot landscape buffer.