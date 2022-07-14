The Town of Vienna could potentially lose some of its highest valued tax base to the Village of DeForest since a boundary agreement between the two municipalities has expired.
Vienna town board members expressed frustration over their inability to reach a new agreement with DeForest that would allow new businesses to build in Vienna and receive municipal water service from DeForest without annexing into the village as the previous agreement provided.
But negotiations over a new boundary agreement’s terms have stalled, causing one town supervisor to compare DeForest to Russia, taking over neighboring areas.
“DeForest is going Russia on the Town of Vienna. They want to take over the whole industrial park,” said Supervisor Gary Endres.
Endres expressed concern for the town’s tax base.
“I think town residents deserve to know by now,” he said, calling DeForest’s actions a “land grab.”
Vienna Town Chair Jerry Marx explained that in the early 2000s, the town, with landowners, developed a sanitary sewer system for new development in the town’s commercial center surrounding the interstate. Marx said property owners looking to develop land surrounding the interstate paid for the water system at the time. In the early 2000s, the town board worked to create a diverse tax base around the interstate exchange that would not affect the agricultural land.
It entered into a boundary agreement with DeForest that provided for the village to service the area with its municipal water.
In 2018, the boundary agreement expired, so DeForest officials are no longer obligated to provide municipal water.
The town and village have tried to negotiate a new agreement since March, Marx said. But, the village is now requiring any new development seeking municipal water to annex to DeForest. In June, Research Products Corporation gave notice of its intention to circulate a petition to annex 66 acres of land next to the Comfort Inn and east of the Vienna Town Hall.
Vienna Clerk Kathy Clark said the town is facing a potential loss of its tax base as DeForest is requiring any new developments, along with any existing businesses seeking a change, to annex in order to receive municipal water.
As the town set out negotiating with the village, Vienna officials hoped to retain the Burger King development near the Holiday Inn Express along Hwy. V just west of River Road, where a Burger King and Starbucks are planned, Clark said. They also hoped to avoid annexation of the Research Products Corporation land; both have moved forward with annexations, Clark said.
Asked about DeForest’s intentions, Bill Chang, the village administrator, said the village board has taken the position that any new entity seeking to connect to its municipal water system should annex into the village.
As for a new boundary agreement, DeForest officials are “hoping to come to an agreement that helps to protect the village’s rights under state statute,” Chang said, noting that currently, the state statute allows villages to annex territories in towns.
With Windsor incorporated as a village, Chang said DeForest is now bounded on the north, east and south.
“I think it has to do with where the village sees potential future growth,” Chang said.
Chang said the two municipalities are still in the negotiation stage.
“I don’t know how this is going to end up. They’re able to negotiate. The particulars of when and where territories would come into the village would be dependent on utility services and whether or not it provides the same level of rights and guarantees as state statutes,” Chang said.
DeForest’s options now are to enter into a municipal boundary agreement or continue to develop and grow according to state statute, Chang said.
The Vienna Town Board met in closed session July 5 to discuss the matter but took no action, Clark said.