The DeForest area lost one of its true historians, Dick Emerson, a newspaper man for most of his life who lived and breathed his local community.

Emerson died at age 82 on Dec. 2. His parents owned the DeForest Times-Tribune, and when he was a child, his family lived in the flat above the office, he recalled in a column he wrote for the newspaper’s 125th year in 2020.