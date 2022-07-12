Madison College is leading a team of national community colleges to form the CREATE Energy Advanced Technological Education Center with $7.5 million in funding from the National Science Foundation. The Center's mission is to produce a skilled technical workforce that will help transform the world’s energy industries.
“The world is in the midst of a once in a century transformation of our energy infrastructure,” said CREATE Center Director and Madison College instructor Dr. Kenneth Walz. “Renewable energy is the fastest growing energy source in the world and is projected to provide more than 90 percent of new electric power capacity through the next decade. This creates an enormous opportunity for students to secure well-paying, family supporting jobs that cannot be exported, are not easily done by robots and benefit society at large.”
The Center will provide a community of practice for more than 900 national STEM educators to share energy technology and serve as a source of professional development. Schools participating in the NSF grant with Madison College are Central Carolina Community College, College of the Canyons, Delaware Technical Community College and Indian River State College. The grant was awarded July 1, 2022 and will continue through June 30, 2027.