The Miracle League of Dane County received a donation totaling more than $20,000 from the Walgreens Distribution Center in Windsor. 

The league was presented a check for $22,800 on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from Walgreens.

Check Presentation
The Walgreens Distribution Center in Windsor presented the Miracle League of Dane County a check for $22,800 after raising money for it throughout the year. 

