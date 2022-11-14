The Miracle League of Dane County received a donation totaling more than $20,000 from the Walgreens Distribution Center in Windsor.
The league was presented a check for $22,800 on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from Walgreens.
“It shows the values that our team members hold here and how much their community means to them,” said Walgreens Distribution Center assistant general manager Adam Smith. “A charity like the Miracle League, which is very inclusive and holds to their values, you can see why it is such a success with the amount raised.”
Each year, the distribution center raises money for a charity that is voted on by the team members. This year, Walgreens picked the Miracle League of Dane County after being nominated by one of its team members, whose child participates in the league.
The Miracle League is a youth baseball league designed for children with disabilities played at Bakken Park in Cottage Grove. Participation in the league doubled between its first and second seasons, with more than 200 children playing baseball three nights a week.
Players are paired with a buddy who assists them on the field, In a three-inning game, each player has the opportunity to get a hit and score a run. Each player also gets their name displayed on the video board located in center field, and chooses their own walk-up song.
“Our annual operating budget is about $80,000, so we’re definitely going to put it towards that, and that will go towards future years,” said Miracle League of Dane County executive director Bill Schultz.
The team members raise money throughout the year with different fundraising activities. Team members can raise money to give the team leaders the worst parking spot, can pie a team leader with a Cool Whip pie or participate in turkey bowling, where team members pay to bowl a frozen turkey to knock down pins and win prizes.
Walgreens raised $11,400 from its team members and then the Walgreens corporation matched that money to raise the $22,000.
“Walgreens really holds a high value on community involvement and with our community involvement,” added Smith. “Raising funds for these charities that are all-inclusive is a great way to give back to our communities, so they’ll match what we raise.”
