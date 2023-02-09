For one DeForest resident, coffee shops and cafes serve as de facto offices.
Andrea Lindemann is a real estate agent whose work has often taken her all over the region for house showings, where coffeehouses are the most convenient workspace between meetings with clients.
But when Lindemann needed a place to work in the DeForest area, she felt she sometimes overstayed her welcome at some of the local spots. So in many ways, opening a new coffee shop in DeForest was just as much about meeting her own needs as it was about providing the community a new gathering place.
Roasty Toasty opened at 637 S. Main St. on Monday, Feb. 6. The business is launching with hours of 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, but will adjust depending upon how things go.
Coffee from Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters out of Watertown is joined by espresso, lattes, cappuccino, tea, and hot cocoa, with tea sourced from Urbal Tea out of Milwaukee.
On the toasty side of things will be sandwiches and burritos served hot off the press. Baked goods on the menu include cinnamon rolls, cookies, citrus olive oil cake, and raspberry cheesecake.
For those seeking something a little less roasty or toasty, there are also cold drinks including iced coffee, smoothies, and shakes.
Lindemann is excited to bring together her hometown of Watertown with DeForest. Apart from Berres Brothers Coffee being her official roastery, she also plans to make weekly orders from Chandler House Bakery in Watertown, which made her mom’s wedding cake.
“I absolutely love their goods and who they are as people—they are generous, genuinely good people who do things for their community,” she said. “That speaks to my heart.”
Opening the new coffee shop was a dream over a year in the making, Lindemann said. She found the location in the DeForest Towne Center at the end of 2021, where her new biz would be right at home amongst other dining establishments including Jimmy John’s, Pizza Hut, and Chang Jiang.
However, shortly after she began renting the space, she received a promotion at work that she couldn’t pass up and had to put her business aspirations on the back burner. A few months later, in February 2022, she could finally begin working towards realizing her dream in earnest. After cooking dinner and putting her three kids to bed, Lindemann would spend late nights into early mornings trying to prepare the Main Street space she was renting.
The long time it took her from her first month of renting in late 2021 until finally opening earlier this week led to some criticism and backlash on social media, where naysayers said she was holding-up a space another business could have moved into sooner, and some predicted her business would go under before it even opened.
“My heart kind of sunk knowing some people were criticizing me,” she said.
She forged ahead, committed to her dream. Lindemann admits she moved slowly, but said she was tired after long days of selling houses and being a mom.
“I'm okay with it, I’m not going to hold it against anyone, I just hope to prove them wrong,” she said.
Lindemann said she still loves supporting The Poppy Seed and Windsor Breads Bakery, and doesn’t wish to take away from either place’s business, but saw an opportunity to create another coffeehouse that provided enough seating that patrons can stay for prolonged periods of time without feeling guilty.
“This is not about making a bunch of money or being in competition,” she said.
Roasty Toasty has capacity for around 27 people, she said, with a mix of table and booth seating.
All of the seating has been acquired from other businesses that shut down during COVID-19, she said. Those include booths from a hotel restaurant in Duluth which took seven hours each to sand and refinish. There are also reclaimed church pews.
Her fiance, who works as a union carpenter, built new bases for the tables.
Some of the kitchen equipment is also used, coming from businesses that closed down in Milwaukee and Portage.
Because of that, Lindemann said she feels a deep-rooted connection to these other businesses and said that while COVID-19 saw the loss of many businesses, it also created opportunities for new businesses to form.
“I have driven across state lines to buy things for the shop,” she said. “Everything comes with a story. I would hear how these other people ran their businesses, and hear about their dreams.”
While sometimes she was misled and some of the used equipment failed—which ended up costing her more in the long run—she views everything in a positive light and loves the stories she can now tell about the experiences she’s had.
“Everything in life is a lesson learned,” she said.
She draws some of her inspiration for inner-peace from the spiritual leader Ram Dass and his 1971 book, “Be Here Now.”
That’s what she seeks to offer with Roasty Toast, a place where people can “just enjoy being who they are,” she said.
“That's how I feel at my favorite coffee shop, it just feels good there,” she said. “Whether I am going there to meet friends, or meeting with people to have tough conversations with, or am by myself—whether I’m there in a business suit for work, or in sweatpants and a hoodie the morning after a night out—at my favorite coffee shop, I have formed great memories of my early adulthood. They have good coffee and food, but it’s really about how I feel there—that whether I am grungy or dressed to the hilt, I just enjoy being there.”
While she admits Roasty Toasty is “small and a little quaint,” she hopes that doesn’t deter patrons from staying a while.
Lindemann has ordered a sign for the wall which reads, “this is a place you can just be happy.”
“That's the point of it,” she said. “I hope that we can provide the community with an experience that's joyful and happy. Our food or our coffee can be changed if it’s not to people’s liking, but if someone comes in and we are mean or rude or they get a negative vibe or feeling, they won’t want to come back.”
She hopes to foster a space where people don’t feel judged, and can come for business meetings with clients or to just hang out with friends. She hopes to be a space where a group of retirees come weekly for lunch and banter, or stay-at-home parents can gather to relax while their kids are at school. She’d love to even stay open late certain evenings to host a book club.
Part of her goal is a safe space for students to hang out after school.
“You look back as an adult at the places that let you hang out for hours as a kid, even though you only bought a cookie,” she said. “A place you can walk to after school to work on homework or be with friends. Those are great memories you form as a kid. I’m excited to hopefully be that part of our community. I ask myself, ‘am I a safe place? A fun place? A place people want to be?’”
Her connection with local youth extends beyond just being a hangout spot, it’s also a place of employment for them.
When nine local high school and middle school students came in to apply during her open interviews, Lindemann said she didn’t need that many employees—but their enthusiasm and professionalism left her so impressed, she couldn’t turn any of them down.
“I had no intention of hiring nine students, but I couldn't tell any of them no,” she said. “I’m very happy, it’s been really awesome, and I am so grateful for it.”
She said she’s been learning a lot from the young students, from current hit music to trendy teen lingo.
Apart from feeling more hip, Lindemann said she also feels more enlightened—particularly about pronouns—which is something she’s now more careful about, even when addressing her real estate clients.
“I’m more aware of how I am addressing people and how that might affect them,” she said. “I was ignorant to it before. I am learning a lot and I’m grateful for that.”
Admitting she doesn’t know anything about coffee herself and has never made a latte before, she also has hired a front of house manager and a back of house manager who bring experience as a barista and food orderer.
For her part, she says she brings a background in people pleasing from her work as a real estate agent. She looks forward to listening to suggestions and making alterations accordingly—whether that being the coffee is too dark or a burrito is too spicy.
At this point, while the menu is set, it’s some of the processes that are still being fine-tuned.
“We still haven't gotten down pat how to make a shake, it’s either too soupy or too thick,” she said. “There’s a few things to tidy up still—we’re nailing down processes and streamlining our speed—but we’re on our way.”