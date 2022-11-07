Another lot in DeForest’s rapidly filling industrial park saw construction begin last month. The 13.4-acre parcel at 749 Little Potato Way was purchased from the Village by Central Land Company III, LLC and is being developed as a speculative building for warehousing and storage with accompanying offices and the potential for light manufacturing.
At 157,000 square feet with high-quality materials and a detailed design not normally seen in industrial development, the project will be an attractive addition fronting the Highway 51 corridor.
Samuel Dickman and Samuel Dickman Jr., spearheading the development, saw this as an opportunity to bring in additional employment to the DeForest area.
“When we first approached the staff at the Village of DeForest to talk about our vision for the property, we wanted to make clear that we value the needs of the communities we do our work in,” said Dickman Sr. “We are a family business and long-term holder of our properties. We want to make sure that there is mutual benefit any time we do a project.”
“This project is a significant financial investment by the developer in the DeForest area, “said Village of DeForest Administrator Bill Chang. “I’m proud of our team at the Village that worked hard to make sure the best interests of the community were met while also creating a fast and smooth process for the development to move through its approvals.”
From the day the Dickman’s presented their vision to the day they began construction, the process took only three months. Given the complexity of the project and the permitting it necessitated, being able to move swiftly was no small feat.
“We’ve worked in a lot of communities throughout the state,” said Dickman Jr. “To witness the DeForest team coordinating so effectively was a breath of fresh air.”
With construction underway, the project is anticipated to be completed in June of 2023. In the months thereafter, the Village of DeForest could be welcoming another new employer to join the growing business community