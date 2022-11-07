New construction

Shown is rendering of the building.

 Village of DeForest

Another lot in DeForest’s rapidly filling industrial park saw construction begin last month. The 13.4-acre parcel at 749 Little Potato Way was purchased from the Village by Central Land Company III, LLC and is being developed as a speculative building for warehousing and storage with accompanying offices and  the potential for light manufacturing.

At 157,000 square feet with high-quality materials and a detailed design not normally seen in industrial development, the project will be an attractive addition fronting the Highway 51 corridor.