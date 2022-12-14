Two plans that will help guide development and chart out the future of village growth are nearing adoption.
A new redevelopment plan is in the works to replace the plan from 1994, while a new comprehensive plan will succeed the plan from 2015.
Neither plan has been finalized yet, but both are anticipated to be adopted by the village board early next year.
The comprehensive plan is an obligation for the municipality by state statute, while the redevelopment plan is a project of the Community Development Authority (formed in 2020 as a merger of the village’s former Public Housing Authority and Redevelopment Authority.)
The two plans, while separate documents, “definitely have a connection,” DeForest’s Community Development Director Alex Allon told the Times-Tribune.
The comprehensive plan takes precedence, acting as an overarching guiding strategic plan for the municipality, with much of it focused on land and how to grow the community from a development standpoint.
The redevelopment plan is more concentrated, not community or municipality-wide, but still deals with land use.
The redevelopment plan focuses on aging infrastructure, buildings that are in disrepair needing updates or upgrades, and infill development—looking more at existing areas of land to redevelop rather than at vacant parcels of land. It focuses more on land use guidelines and design guidelines.
Everything in the redevelopment plan must be consistent with the goals and objectives in the comprehensive plan, Allon said.
Allon has been in his position with the village for just under three months. When the last redevelopment plan was finalized in 1994, he was just seven years old.
He feels that demonstrates the last plan was successful and served its purpose.
“Infrastructure, buildings, and development are long-lived, they’re not something that evolve or turn over every five to seven years,” he said. “Redevelopment plans last a long time, from that standpoint.”
Because of his recent hiring, Allon has not been involved in much of the process of these two plans.
The comprehensive plan drafting process started in October 2020 and the redevelopment plan process began in August 2021.
The redevelopment plan is focused on three key areas, village Zoning Administrator Brandi Cooper said, who has been a part of the plan’s development from its inception.
The first is the portion of downtown by DMB Community Bank and the liquor stores on North Main Street over towards the Redline Mobil off of North Towne Road.
The next portion is the other half of the downtown area, from the Pick ‘n Save, Old National Bank, and North and South Seafood and Smokehouse, down to the Kwik Trip (Stop-N-Go) on South Main Street, and focused on East Holum Street around the O S Holum Education Center.
The third area is the corner North Towne Road, just south of the Kwik Trip by all the traffic roundabouts, and East Holum Street, over by Karow Street.
The plan will include the work of a University of Wisconsin-Madison student, who for her landscape architecture program capstone project is helping with components of the downtown redevelopment design, such as an aesthetic streetscape.
“I think what strikes me for redevelopment, is the southern Main Street area and really the idea of somehow connecting our two downtowns together and also really kind of improving the facades of buildings and fronts of businesses,” Cooper said. “It’s an area that’s in an older portion of town, which has had some neglect over years.”
Something the village is in the process of setting up concurrent with the redevelopment plan is a redevelopment revolving loan fund program, to offer low-interest loans to property owners to renovate buildings and improve facades.
Inviting communal input
The comprehensive plan drafting began with community workshops that offered a presentation on what the comp plan is, as well as group sessions where members from the community could come and share what they would like to see in terms of growth and development in the village, their preferences for commercial versus residential versus multifamily housing, and the businesses they want to see come to DeForest.
“Lot of inputs go into the comprehensive plan because it is such a seminal document for the municipality,” Allon said. “We reviewed the previous version of the plan, looked at housing affordability reports, looked at other regional plans—part of this process is sort of bringing the different pieces together in a cohesive way.”
“It’s been a long process,” Cooper added. “The comprehensive plan has nine chapters. There are a lot of different departments and people that touch it.”
Similarly, for the redevelopment plan there were a number of public engagement sessions, Allon said.
“A lot of the redevelopment plan’s foundation came out of the workshops we had done for the comprehensive plan, those workshops assisted with the redevelopment plan, as well,” he said. “Instilling ideas from the community, village staff, village board, and village commissions helped to build and narrow down the redevelopment area."
The redevelopment plan is sponsored and largely steered by the Community Development Authority, which acts as an advisory team. The CDA is made up of two village board trustees and five village residents that were appointed by the village president.
The CDA was created to take a comprehensive look at redevelopment and housing needs in DeForest by examining the changing population characteristics, discussing the housing needs of seniors, low-income, disabled and the local workforce, and determining residential and commercial opportunities in redevelopment areas, according to its website.
“I think it’s a cool opportunity because it allows people to re-envision a space or an existing area—it gives people permission to see it in a different light,” Allon said.
Despite such efforts, some people still end up feeling as though their voices were not heard.
“I think you’re always going to get people feeling that way, but that’s why we strive and put so much effort into community meetings and stakeholder input,” Allon said of their process, going beyond the statutory requirement of public engagement. “Not just so that there’s no controversy when the plans are finalized, but to make sure people are getting the community that they envision.”
The two plans even play a part for potential future stakeholders in the village. When a developer is interested in a project in the community, one thing they will do is look at the plans the community has in place, which offer developers information about what type of development residents want or are willing to accept, Allon said.
That way, a property or business owner can gauge or guide their project proposals along guidelines the village has in place.
However, because both of these plans span areas that include private property, there is no language included that is mandating anything of anyone, Allon said.
According to Cooper, an ongoing priority is maintaining connections among all the stakeholders involved.
“One of the largest goals of the village regardless of which plan we’re working on is to build trusting relationships with business owners and residents,” Cooper said. “We want to build more transparency, overcome that gap between government and people, and have an open-ended conversation so that they feel comfortable giving us ideas.”