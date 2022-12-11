‘Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night’ may be the motto of the postal service, but for one DeForest business, it would also be an equally apt mantra.
Art's Electric and Heating Inc., 416 Market St., is celebrating its 50th year, founded in 1972. Over those years, this team of electricians has well understood working through all seasons and even inclement weather.
Around 70% of Art’s customers are farmers—mostly dairy. That can mean a lot of emergency calls to get farmers back to milking cows as quickly as possible. Just a few years after Art’s was founded, the electricians spent over 24 hours straight going from farm to farm in the area hooking up generators following an ice storm.
“With the weather getting more extreme, and just having more customers out there, we have someone on call all the time for both seasons with the emergency phone,” according to company president Dale Meixner.
Former farmer Art Kruse began the business and it will soon pass onto a third generation. Although Kruse passed away in 2010, several employees who began under Kruse are still there today, including Meixner, who in 1975 joined as a beginner electrician. Meixner is planning on retiring in a couple of years. Meixner’s wife, Janet, is Kruse’s daughter and company vice president.
Jennifer and Steven Lecesse, Meixner’s daughter and son-in-law, are now representing the third generation and will be taking over fully in a couple of years.
Today, there are a total of 10 staff members between those in the office and those out in the field.
Overcoming challenges
Like most businesses, the last few years have presented a variety of challenges for Art’s Electric and Heating.
The supply chain has been an issue which has led the company to pre-order more heating and electric parts just to have in its reserves than it used to, to make sure it has stock when needed.
The prices of materials have gone up such as copper for wire and steel for ductwork. That has made giving price estimates more challenging, as with market volatility, commodity prices can change daily, but cost estimates are honored for 30 days.
Following the recent retirements of several longtime employees, the business was struggling with staffing, but this autumn brought on a crew of several new staff members who are now in training.
Though, despite its challenges, the pandemic also presented a boon of work. With many people being forced to work from home, the business began to get calls from people who needed more lighting installed where they were working, or to fix a rattling old furnace that was bothersome when trying to concentrate.
“It was quite interesting when the pandemic first hit, we weren’t sure what our status was going to be,” Meixner said. “It resulted in more work, but we had to figure out how to do that work safely.”
Changing times
While the pandemic presented new opportunities, the nature of its old standby work is changing with the times. Working on farms is different now, according to Meixner. When he began, the average dairy farm had between 30-55 cows in a stanchion barn.
“Those guys are all gone now,” Meixner said.
Today free stall barns house 400-600 cows. Whereas there used to be four to six hours between milkings for electricians to come in and solve problems, now operations only shut down for around a half hour.
“It requires more planning and thinking ahead,” Meixner said.
Though, while some changes make their jobs more difficult, others have made the work more efficient. For instance, the use of smartphones has allowed the younger technicians out in the field to send photos of what they’re working to some of the long-timers back in the office, where they can be provided with recommendations for equipment or parts.
“As technology changes, there are changes in regulatory work to make sure the codes keep up,” Meixner said. “Sometimes it's behind the times, sometimes ahead of the times, some of it is tech-driven, other times it’s for consumer safety.”
Some upcoming technology is so “mind-boggling to keep up with,” Meixner said he’s glad to be retiring soon, such as running 120 volt electricity through ethernet cables.
“It’s always something different, every day is a different experience, you never know what you’re going to run into,” Meixner said. “Sometimes you assume things on a service call, but then no—that’s not it. I always say just when you think you've seen it all, you see something new.”
Despite 50 years of being in business, changes in technology and electric codes, supply chain issues, and labor shortages—there is much that has remained constant throughout the decades.
“We’re onto some third generations now, having fixed the furnaces of both grandparents and their grandkids," said Meixner. "It’s satisfying to know we do a reasonably good job so people keep calling us back. Our motto is to make it look like somebody cared. It’s our neighbors we do work for, we wouldn’t want to bump into them in the grocery store if we didn’t do good work.”