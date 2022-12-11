Three generations Art's Electric

Three generations of Art's Electric. In the middle is Shirley Kruse, wife of founder Art Kruse (who passed in 2010). To Shirley's right is daughter Janet with husband Dale Meixner. To Shirley's left is granddaughter Jennifer with husband Steven Lecesse.

 CONTRIBUTED

‘Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night’ may be the motto of the postal service, but for one DeForest business, it would also be an equally apt mantra.

Art's Electric and Heating Inc., 416 Market St., is celebrating its 50th year, founded in 1972. Over those years, this team of electricians has well understood working through all seasons and even inclement weather.

