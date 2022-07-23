As a way to promote potential business growth in the village of DeForest, the Village Board unanimously approved Community Ambassador Stacey Harmon to move forward with a project in creating a video highlighting the Tax Incremental District.
Harmon and other village staff have already met with Jonathan Eckelberg Productions LLC to make such video. Eckleberg Productions will use the same videographer as the one who shot the athletic complex video, which can be seen on the village’s YouTube page.
The budget for the project was originally set for $5,000 to create the TID development marketing campaign, but since then, additional opportunities came about to enhance the efforts.
The new cost of the project is estimated between $7,750-$9,850. Most of the cost will be for the production crew and their equipment over the two or three days needing for shooting video. Harmon said the extra funds could be covered through the Events and Special Promotions Revenue Fund, which would be split among the TIDs.
Eckelberg sent a proposal, which was included in the Board’s packet. The video’s plan is to highlight four main TIDs — Nos. 5, 6, 7 and 8. Eckleberg included what to promote in each TID.
In TID #5, which mainly consists of the athletic complex and ABS, the plan is to promote hospitality-type businesses as the lot sizes are smaller than other areas.
For TID #6, located on the village’s northeast side, the plan is to try and attract industrial growth as there is still around 50 acres of buildable land available.
For TID #7, located along the northeast section of the highways 19 and 51 intersection, the ideal businesses could be breweries or restaurants, as the area has been called “the gateway to the community.”
In TID #8, located along Highway 19, directly west of the Interstate, there is around 90 acres that is buildable. Eckelberg’s vision for the area is to possibly attract big box stores as it has convenient travel routes. Currently, the only established businesses in the TID are Fleet Farm, Kwik Trip and Heritage Credit Union.
After approval, the next step would be for the village and Eckelberg Productions to sign an agreement and set a timeline for the project.