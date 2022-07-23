As a way to promote potential business growth in the village of DeForest, the Village Board unanimously approved Community Ambassador Stacey Harmon to move forward with a project in creating a video highlighting the Tax Incremental District.

Harmon and other village staff have already met with Jonathan Eckelberg Productions LLC to make such video. Eckleberg Productions will use the same videographer as the one who shot the athletic complex video, which can be seen on the village’s YouTube page.