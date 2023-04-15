The Wisconsin Builders Association (WBA) recently launched voting for the 2023 Badger Craftsman Awards, featuring four area companies as nominees.
Coogan Builders in Windsor; Michael F. Simon Builders from Waunakee; Degnan Design Build Remodel of DeForest and Urso Builders from McFarland all have projects eligible for the award this year.
The awards seek to offer recognition and name the best projects in new home development, construction, and remodeling.
Voting will be open through May 15 and will be limited to one vote per category per device.
“Our members all across the state do incredible work, and we’re excited to see which projects come out on top,” said WBA Executive Director Brad Boycks. “Categories range from new home builds and smaller projects to developments.”
Projects are to be judged on design, quality of construction, attention to detail, use of materials, price to value, functionality, and creativity. To vote on the nine categories, visit www.wisbuild.org/badgercraftsman.
