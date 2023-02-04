Realtor 10 Best Markets 2023
Real estate listings website Realtor.com has ranked DeForest at No. 2 on its list of the 10 best markets for first-time homebuyers in 2023, it announced in a news release on Jan. 18.

As affordability continues to be a big hurdle in 2023 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, first-time buyers may need to be flexible in order to land a house in the coming year and look to unexpected markets such as DeForest, the website stated.

