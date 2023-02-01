After more than 80 years in business, one local company has made the moo-ve to be more ecow-friendly by switching over half of its energy use to solar powered.
Puns aside, ABS Global, headquartered in DeForest on ABS Bullevard (their pun) off of River Road, is making an effort to “go green” through solar arrays at two of its farms and composting initiatives.
The company, founded in 1941, is known worldwide for researching bovine genetics and distributing bull semen to beef and dairy producers in over 70 countries across Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America.
ABS is owned by British-based Genus plc, and sustainability is a big priority for their parent company, ABS Supply Chain Director Jim Meronek said.
ABS is interested in decreasing its carbon footprint and becoming carbon neutral by 2050, he said, which led to the company deciding to “go big” and try to source around 90% of its power from renewable energy through solar.
Nine solar arrays were built between two different campuses, two in Leeds and seven in Dekorra. The project was finished the first week of January last year.
They produce enough electricity to power between 60 to 80 homes for a year, Meronek said.
Complete 2022 data is not yet available, but as of Nov. 18 last year, 557 megawatts of power had been produced by the panels. Estimates vary, but one megawatt of electricity can power between 750 to 1,000 homes for an hour. The smallest of the nine arrays has 50 solar panels alone.
The company’s solar ambitions began five years ago, when it put up a small array in Dekorra to get a sense of its functionality and reliability.
Following that successful 2018 pilot, discussions began in 2020 to expand, and the additional arrays were installed in January 2022.
ABS’ initial ambitions to reach 90% of its energy sourced from the sun had to be scaled back when it learned a bit more about how the interplay between its panels and Alliant Energy works.
Alliant will buy back only a certain amount of energy that is produced in excess of a solar array owners’ needs.
“They don’t want too much as it’s like a firehose, and can blow their system,” Meronek said.
So ABS uses what it produces during the day, sells as much extra that it can, and pays Alliant for energy at nighttime.
Ultimately, around 50% to 70% of its energy is coming from its solar arrays now, with the rest being bought from Alliant.
“That’s not a bad spot to be in,” Meronek said.
The project cost around $1.5 million and took about a year to complete due to COVID-19-related supply chain issues.
After some tax rebates and incentives, as well as a $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development office, the final cost to ABS was around $550,000.
To get that federal grant, they invested $10,000 for a professional grant writer.
“I speak government, I do it for a living, but it’s not easy,” Meronek said.
They were concerned that although they are a U.S.-based company, the fact that they are foreign-owned, would disqualify them from the grant.
It will take roughly eight years to pay for their investment, and the panels should last 30 years, Meronek said. It is estimated that the panels will save ABS around $2.67 million dollars in electric bills over their three-decade lifetime.
When a household or business plans for solar, energy efficiency upgrades are typically also a part of the initiative to maximize cost-saving. For ABS, that meant putting timers and motion detectors on the lights on their barns, switching all lighting to LED, and it helped that they had already done a good job with the barns’ insulation, Meronek said.
Sensors on the barn fans also turn them on and off automatically depending upon internal temperature and external wind speed.
However, despite those efficiency upgrades, the installation of additional lasers (used for semen sexing) and fans in the barns led to the campuses using more power in 2021 and 2022, Meronek said. Even so, they still saw savings versus 2020—from $5,000 saved in energy bills for a smaller barn up to $11,000 saved for one of the bigger barns.
Elsewhere on the farm, other efforts to “go green” have been implemented, particularly with composting the manure produced by the cows.
ABS uses so much bedding that the manure is too dry to decompose on the fields on its own, so it needs to be digested and composted.
The company purchased a backhoe and poured a concrete pad specifically to roll the pile and keep it composting properly.
Meronek credits his coworkers for trying to keep ABS sustainable.
“It’s all of us, I’ve got a really good team I work with,” he said. “I give them an idea I want to try and they go with it, they own it.”