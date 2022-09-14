Cutting the ribbon

Elisha Jacobs and Peggy Hanner share a smile and laugh after cutting the ribbon signifying the grand opening of their business, The Beauty Bar, in DeForest. Jacobs specializes in cosmetology, while Hanner specializes in nail care. The business is located in Suite 102 in the building at 210 North Main Street. Todd Fletcher (left), representing the chamber, and Tawsif Anam (right), Southcentral Regional Director for the offices of Sen. Ron Johnson held the ribbon.

 Adam Lindemer

Peggy Hanner and Elisha Jacobs officially opened their new business venture on Monday, Sept. 12, with a grand opening celebration of The Beauty Bar.

The new business is located at 210 North Main Street in Suite 102, in the building across from Veterans Memorial Park.