Elisha Jacobs and Peggy Hanner share a smile and laugh after cutting the ribbon signifying the grand opening of their business, The Beauty Bar, in DeForest. Jacobs specializes in cosmetology, while Hanner specializes in nail care. The business is located in Suite 102 in the building at 210 North Main Street. Todd Fletcher (left), representing the chamber, and Tawsif Anam (right), Southcentral Regional Director for the offices of Sen. Ron Johnson held the ribbon.
Peggy Hanner and Elisha Jacobs officially opened their new business venture on Monday, Sept. 12, with a grand opening celebration of The Beauty Bar.
The new business is located at 210 North Main Street in Suite 102, in the building across from Veterans Memorial Park.
Between Hanner and Jacobs, they have almost 60 years of experience in in their fields. Hanner, who specializes in nail care for men, women and teens has been part of the DeForest community for 12 years and has more than 35 years of experience in her field.
For three years, Hanner owned The Nail Bar in DeForest, but the business was one of countless others that were unfortunately forced to close permanently due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Then, when Jacobs recently moved back to the area, Hanner knew that she had to open a business with her friend. Opening another business was important to Hanner because she felt she was already established in the community, and wanted to continue to offer her services.
With Jacobs also on board, she brings more than 23 years of cosmetology experience. She will offer hair care for men, women and children, which includes styling and coloring. Jacobs also offers face and brow waxing.
The big thing for the duo is that they want all who stop in to feel comfortable.
“We’re not about customers, but rather guests,” Jacobs said. “We want people to feel like they’re at home.”
To add to that calming atmosphere, Hanner said the business will offer things like wine and mimosas to their guests who are old enough.
The sign outside the building even reads, “The Beauty Bar: Hairs, Nails and Cocktails.”
Hanner added that she wants to help everyone she “hosts" find joy through her services.
It was noted by DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heike Compe that it was nice not only to have another business open its doors in DeForest, but a woman-owned business as well.