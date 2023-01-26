SpecBuilding
A slideshow regarding the Industrial Spec building proposal by Central Lands III LLC was presented to the Village Board on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

A new spec building in the DeForest Business Park expansion area should be built by the end of 2024, which is anticipated to yield $295,000 in tax revenue annually through 2039 once it's built.

The land, required for a project by Central Land Company III, LLC, was approved for sale by the Village Board during a closed session of its Tuesday, Jan. 17 regular meeting, during which it negotiated the terms of the land acquisition and real estate development.

