A new spec building in the DeForest Business Park expansion area should be built by the end of 2024, which is anticipated to yield $295,000 in tax revenue annually through 2039 once it's built.
The land, required for a project by Central Land Company III, LLC, was approved for sale by the Village Board during a closed session of its Tuesday, Jan. 17 regular meeting, during which it negotiated the terms of the land acquisition and real estate development.
The company is acquiring around 18 acres on the north end of the industrial park near the southwest corner of Yahara Road and Stevenson Street to construct a 183,000-square-foot industrial spec building.
Following the terms of the Tax Incremental District (TID), the land will be sold for one dollar as a way to help ensure the project is completed.
The building, once constructed, will have a guaranteed value of $15.5 million dollars, while also guaranteeing tax revenue to the district for $295,000 per year until 2039.
Provisions prior to approval of the sale were put in place to help protect the village, Village Administrator Bill Change said, which included the sale needing to close by a specific date, needing to begin the project by Dec. 31 this year, and needing to have substantially completed the project by Dec. 31 next year.
If those conditions are not met by deadline, the land will have to be sold back to the village.
Typical procedures of such a project will follow next, Chang said. Those include Central Land Company requesting a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for its zoning and a site plan to show proposed improvements to the property
Both are expected in the next few months, Chang said.
A building of this industrial nature has specific types of uses, he said, typically a distribution warehouse or parcel service, but it can also be used for manufacturing.