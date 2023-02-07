Village Administrator Bill Chang visits EVCO Plastics

Vice President of EVCO Plastics' US Operations Gary Fortier (left) and Village of DeForest Administrator Bill Chang (right) chat about ways for the village to support local employers.

A new program to help individuals in leadership roles at local businesses better connect with Village of DeForest staff in now in motion.

Community Development Director Alex Allon and Village Administrator Bill Chang have been drivers behind the new business retention and expansion program, through which they plan to visit 18 local businesses by year’s end.

