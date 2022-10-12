Adams Publishing Group introduced a new reporter from southern California, Zacharias Strohecker, to the Waunakee, Lodi-Poynette and DeForest papers.
Strohecker recently graduated from Cal Poly Pomona University with a bachelor’s of science in communication where he reported for the Poly Post student newspaper covering news, sports and arts, and writing opinion pieces.
A sports enthusiast, Strohecker worked the sports beat and put his passion for photography to good use netting fourth place at the California Journalism Award for Sports Action Photo in the campus contest. He also received an award internally from the staff for best review for his article critiquing “The French Dispatch.”
Strohecker wrote a semi-monthly opinion column at the Poly Post titled “Behind the Mask.” The column featured various subjects topical and otherwise, and yielded Strohecker another internal award, Outstanding Opinion Writer for 2021-2022. Opinion pieces by Strohecker covering the Russian-Ukrainian conflict to social media addiction were often well received by the university students and staff.
The journey to journalism for Strohecker was not an obvious on beginning at Cal Poly Pomona as a computer science major. Wanting to change directions, he switched to communications where there was more opportunity to get involved with the community and work with people.
Originally from San Dimas, a suburb of Los Angeles known for its equestrian centers, Strohecker was raised around horses and animals despite being in an urban center. Growing up playing ice hockey and driving Zambonis in California, Stohecker thought Wisconsin seemed like a natural fit. When the opportunity at APG in Waunakee appeared he put away his California sandals and board shorts and drove 2,000 miles to meet the Wisconsin winter.