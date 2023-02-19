The Waunakee Chamber of Commerce sponsored a ribbon cutting in March 2022 for Cuco’s Mexican Restaurant at its new location, just south of the previous restaurant. It is now open at 246 N. Century Ave. in Waunakee.
Something is cooking at Cuco’s Mexican Restaurant, and it’s not just the tacos and tortas.
Last year, after nearly 13 years, the business moved a few doors down from 250 N. Century Ave. (now home to Par Bar Indoor Golf Bar and Grill) to 246 N. Century Ave. (formerly home to Doughboy's Pizza).
With the move will come an expanded focus for the business, as the owners are set to open a Latin grocery store in the next three to four weeks.
The store—which has yet to be named—will exclusively offer Latin products including beer, liquor, cheeses, meats, fruits, cakes, breads and piñatas.
The idea is a one-stop-shop for supplying everything needed for parties or picnics, Cuco’s manager Edde Dv said, rather than people having to drive to multiple businesses such as Neil's Liquor and Piggly Wiggly to put together a party.
Carolina Gonzalez will be the manager of the new store. Around eight to 10 new staff will be hired to operate it.
It will initially be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Over the years, Cuco’s patrons have asked to buy pounds of fajita meat or chorizo, but the restaurant hasn’t had enough on hand to spare. It has traditionally only ordered enough meat for the restaurant for the week, but now will make multiple orders a week to satisfy demand.
With the new grocery add-on, customers can pre-order meat and other food items for carryout. Dv said it’ll be a bit like catering, but easier for Cuco’s to manage.
Cakes such as tres leches or mocha cake can take upwards of two to three hours to make, Dv said, so must be pre-ordered. Now patrons can order cakes for up to 20 people.
Freshly baked Latino breads will be regularly available including concha (a traditional Mexican sweet bread), milhojas (stacked layers of puff pastry filled with creme) and bolillo (a savory bread made in Mexico and Central America that’s a variation of the baguette).
Cuco’s will start with those bread offerings in the beginning and will aim to expand later after seeing how well those sell.
Alongside the baked goods will be three types of coffee, as well as champurrado—a traditional hot chocolate drink.
Piñatas will be sold with traditional Latino candies.
Two sliding partitions were installed in the wall between the restaurant and grocery to allow people to traverse between the dining room and the store.
Customers at the store will be welcome to sit down in the restaurant side to enjoy their hot beverage or baked good, if they don’t want to take it to-go.
The grocery store will be around 1,500-square-feet, and the restaurant itself is around 2,300-square-feet.
While the restaurant is known for its Mexican food, the grocery will offer a more global experience, with products ranging from Columbia to Puerto Rico.
While a Latin grocery store is currently located nearby—Abarrotes Yuremi managed by Oscar Macias, which opened on Main Street in July 2013—Dv believes that Cuco’s store will offer something different. In part, he said he knows it will have different distributors, coming from from Chicago to Ohio.
Some of the items that will definitely be exclusive will be Cuco’s-branded products, made in-house, such as salsa. The restaurant has bought a labeling machine to sell its own products.
“I think we will have more items to offer; we’ll be a little bit different,” Dv said. “We will have things not easy to find around here. We will have some fruits you’ve never seen before.”