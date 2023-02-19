New Cuco's location
Buy Now

The Waunakee Chamber of Commerce sponsored a ribbon cutting in March 2022 for Cuco’s Mexican Restaurant at its new location, just south of the previous restaurant. It is now open at 246 N. Century Ave. in Waunakee.

 Contributed

Something is cooking at Cuco’s Mexican Restaurant, and it’s not just the tacos and tortas.

Last year, after nearly 13 years, the business moved a few doors down from 250 N. Century Ave. (now home to Par Bar Indoor Golf Bar and Grill) to 246 N. Century Ave. (formerly home to Doughboy's Pizza).

Tags