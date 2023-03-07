Gebhardt Development proposal image

The proposed Gebhardt Development apartment complex, as summarized to the Village Board by Windsor Village Deputy Administrator and Director of Economic Development Jamie Rybarczyk, would include a single apartment building south of Gray Road (shown vertically on left) with an adjacent plot dedicated to a conservancy area.

Madison-based Gebhardt Development has received an extension from the Windsor Village Board, renewing the conditions on its apartment project approval for a year.

In the Windsor Village Board's March 2 meeting the board addressed a request from the developer citing construction costs, supply chain issues, and interest rates as reasons that it would not be financially feasible to meet the deadline of beginning construction by the previous deadline of May 31 of this year.