The Windsor Village Board will consider a plan for Abundance Springs, a 62 multifamily home subdivision, along with an office for the builder, Degnan Design-Build-Remodel, at its Feb. 2 meeting.
Windsor’s plan commission voted 5-2 to recommend the plan's approval contingent upon several conditions at the Jan. 12 meeting.
If approved, Abundance Springs would be built at the northeast corner of Lake Road (CTH CV) and Gray Road. It would include 22 duplex units in 11 buildings and 10 four-unit townhomes. The plan also shows an 8,853-square-foot commercial structure along with an existing barn.
In a memo to the commission, applicants Abe and Lisa Degnan describe Abundance Springs as a “multigenerational neighborhood” with the 11 two-unit condos “appealing to the over-55 and empty-nest community,” along with the townhomes as workforce housing for young couples and families.
The single-story duplexes would be 1,540 square feet on the main level and include a garage.
The two-story townhomes would have 734 square feet on the main level and 805 square feet on the second floor, each with a two-car garage.
A walking path would connect to the Gebhart development on Gray Road to the Conservancy Place neighborhood at Innovation Drive.
Two members – Trustee Kristine Schmidt and Commissioner Jeffrey Heisig – voted against the plan. Schmidt cited concerns about the proximity of the duplex to railroad tracks, and Heisig preferred that the traffic impact study results be available prior to voting, according to Jamie Rybarczyk, community development director. Rybarczyk noted others felt comfortable recommending approval and requiring the development to meet the conditions to the satisfaction of village staff.
Among the plan commission’s concerns were the request for an exception to the village’s required 30-foot landscape buffer along the railroad right-of-way. The developer had sought an exception to the buffer to preserve wetland views.
“Not only would the buffer adversely affect the viability of the project, it would also detract from the beauty of the eastern wetlands,” the applicants’ memo to the commission states.
Approval of that exception was recommended only upon the finding that it is not “detrimental to the public safety, health or welfare or injurious to other property or improvement in the neighborhood,” and that it is unique to the property based on the desire to maximize the view.
Conditions were also set forth for the rezone and site plan approval.
The site plan conditions include hours of operation for the business, maximum number of employees, parking requirements, and plans for grading, utilities and landscaping.
Utilities were also a concern. According to Rybarczyk, the Village of Windsor could extend water to the site. The plan commission would prefer the developer consider a sewer extension from Windsor rather than the option of seeking an intergovernmental agreement with DeForest for that municipality to extend sanitary sewer.
Another concern was traffic at the intersection of Lake and Gray roads, and the developer will be asked to fund a study.
If approved, the developer hopes to break ground this spring. Construction of the homes is expected to be completed in two to three years.