Public Health Madison and Dane County has announced that it is expanding clinic hours and adding availability on weekends for COVID-19 boosters in an effort to meet demand.
On Sept. 7, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced updated booster recommendations, following the authorization of a new bivalent booster. The new boosters contain an updated formula that both boosts immunity against the original coronavirus strain and protects against the newer Omicron variants, including BA.4 and BA.5. The CDC estimates the BA.5 subvariant makes up nearly 89% of all new cases.
Currently, appointments for Pfizer’s bivalent booster are available at several mobile clinics as well as the South Madison and East Washington Public Health office locations:
- East Washington: 2705 E. Washington Ave, Madison
Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Additionally, in partnership with DHS and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, two recurring clinics will also open at Warner Park Community Recreation Center (1625 Northport Drive, Madison) and inside the indoor shelter at Elver Park (1250 McKenna Boulevard, Madison). These clinics are currently walk-in only, while supplies last.
Pfizer’s updated booster shot is recommended for everyone 12 and older, Moderna’s updated booster is recommended for adults 18 and older. The CDC recommends everyone who is eligible stay up to date on vaccinations by getting an updated booster dose at least 2 months after their last COVID shot or at least 3 months after a COVID infection.
To schedule an appointment, visit www.publichealthmdc.com/vax.