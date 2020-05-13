The Dragon Arts Group has cancelled the 2020 Dragon Art Fair, which was to be held June 6, due to the continuing health crisis.
The organization will, however, be holding the silent auction using an online format. It begins June 1 at 5 p.m. and will conclude June 7 at 5 p.m. The group's website, www.dragonartsgroup.org, and Facebook page will include the link to the auction site once it is ready for viewing.
The group is hoping to add a few more special items to round out its lineup of offerings. The list so far includes:
Amazon Fire Tablet
Amazon Alexa Plus
Norsk Nook Pie For a Year
Holiday Inn Express stays
Mallards tickets
Dragon Art Fair coffee mugs and t-shirts
Gift baskets, gift cards, experience tickets, etc. would all be greatly appreciated. As in previous years, the funds raised from this auction will be used for scholarships for DeForest students entering college arts programs.
For more information or if you would like to donate to the event, please contact Julie Wills at 608-846-8891 or jwills@dragonartsgroup.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.