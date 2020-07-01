The 2020 DeForest Area High School Graduation Publication is available for you to pick-up.
Usually, the publication is available at the Graduation Ceremony. However, with the date change, it was not ready when the Drive-Thru Event that took place on June 6, so some options have been coordinated for you to get copies. (Extras are always made so that every graduate can have copies as keepsakes.)
We ask you to limit yourself to 2-3 copies per Senior.
Starting on July 1 you can visit any of these locations:
DeForest Area High School Monday - Thursday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. NOTE: Jefferson Street entrance only. Please follow instructions posted on door.
DeForest Area Public Library Monday - Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. NOTE: The library is closed 15 minutes for extra cleaning at 10:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 2:45 p.m.
DeForest Windsor Area Chamber Office Monday - Thursday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. NOTE: Office could be closed unexpectedly during the day. Door signage will indicate return time.
You can also visit www.deforesttimes.com - click on the Graduation Banner ad - Choose DeForest Area High School for a Digital Graduation Celebration Version. This is a great option to share with FAMILY!
