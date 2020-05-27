A number of individual students from DeForest are among 3,600 prospective candidates for degree attending University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee May commencement exercises rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 10, in Milwaukee.
UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with approximately 24,000 associate, graduate and undergraduate students.
The DeForest graduates include: Brendan Blood, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, bachelor of business administration; Hope Ferguson, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, master of social work; Benjamin Gartland, College of Engineering and Applied Science, bachelor of science in engineering; Kendra Martin, College of Engineering and Applied Science, bachelor of science; and See Vue, College of Nursing, bachelor of science.
