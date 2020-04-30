Another update regarding COVID-19 and how the DeForest Area School District is dealing with it has been sent to families.
Superintendent Eric Runez sent out the letter Thursday afternoon.
The biggest news is that staff will be allowed limited and scheduled access to buildings in the next few weeks, allowing them to go to their classrooms to get needed instructional materials and to begin organizing for the end of the school year, as well as to assist with organizing student belongings for pickup.
When staff is finished, district officials will communicate a plan for families to collect their child’s belongings, as well as for high school seniors to return materials before graduating. It will also tell how students at all levels can return library books and technology.
Runez wrote, “All plans will adhere to the guidelines established by Public Health Madison and Dane County.”
Runez also wrote that June 10 remains the last day of school. The district’s food service meal program will also end that day. Also, May 15 will now be an instructional day for students. It was originally slated as a professional learning day for staff.
As for end-of-the-year activities, Runez noted that each school principal will reveal their plans for them, explaining that some will be converted to virtual environments, some will be canceled and some will be postponed to a later date.
Runez also informed families that the district is developing a procedure for refunding or crediting spring sports fees. As usual, lunch account balances will be rolled over into the 2020-21 school year, while lunch account balances for the Class of 2020 will be returned to families.
With regard to summer school, Runez said the district is waiting for guidance from the Department of Public Instruction and Public Health officials before determining what to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.