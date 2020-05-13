Today, County Executive Joe Parisi announced that Dane County will increase funding for its Dane Arts Need Grant (DANG!) Program to $122,500 following overwhelming community interest. The grant program was announced April 17 and started out at $15,000.
In just two days, DANG! funds were exhausted. Dane Arts added an additional $7,500 to support a total of 90 artists. By adding $100,000 to this program, Dane County hopes to help more local artists continue to develop work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused many to lose much needed income.
“Dane County is committed to supporting our community of artists during this difficult time,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “Community interest in the Dane Arts Need Grant Program was great. We are happy to make this new investment in the grant program so more of our local artists can continue to make ends meet and promote their art form.”
Dane Arts will administer the DANG! Program, which will provide immediate financial support for working artists to help offset costs and lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Artists may apply to afford products that will help them develop an online presence to promote their art form or present a forum through a live feed of music, theater, dance, performance art, history and/or multidisciplinary work. Artists can also use the funds to support the purchase of supplies and/or further develop their skills. A public video will be created from the stories of artists funded.
“This additional support from the County Executive is incredible! So many working artists are experiencing extreme financial hardships from cancelled performances and workshops that the additional support is truly amazing. The support from the County Executive and the County Board indeed recognizes and honors the work of Dane County artists,” said Mark Fraire, Dane Arts Director.
Applicants must be working artists with at least two years of activity. Those eligible for the grant program include musicians, dancers, actors/producers, poets/writers, visual artists, performers, and any individual working artist. A maximum of $500 can be allocated, depending on the artist’s specified request. Grants will continue to be awarded until funding runs out. To learn more and/or apply, please visit www.danearts.com.
Any support/donations from other community partners is greatly appreciated. Funds will go directly to the artists awarded. Those interested in donating may contact Dane Arts Director Mark Fraire at Fraire@countyofdane.com or at (608) 512-6225.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.