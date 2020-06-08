In all likelihood, education in the DeForest Area School District for 2020-21 won’t be business as usual.
At the Monday, June 8, school board meeting, Superintendent Eric Runez presented a project charter for returning to school in 2020-21. No action was taken.
Three possible scenarios are being considered, including full in-person classes, virtual learning or a blend of both. Runez pointed out that decisions made in the next couple of weeks could be controversial.
“We’re potentially building school like it’s never been built before,” said Runez.
There is a lot of uncertainty about how the 2020-21 school year will look like, according to Runez, who said he personally began to realize what a huge task it will be to plan for the 2020-21 school year, taking into account safety in the age of COVID-19.
Drew Howick, of Howick & Associates, was asked to help with the process. He suggested the use of a project charter “in preparing for a school year like no other.”
Howick explained that it’s a project management tool, acknowledging that it’s a big initiative in planning for a future with a lot of unknown variables.
The document details who is involved in the process, the different milestones to be achieved and the risks that could arise.
It’s a structured process, Howick said, and it keeps everyone focused on the task.
The steering committee has already met four times to work on the plan and its models of instruction. Work groups have been established for three different areas.
Operations is one, and takes into account facilities, safety, food service, transportation, technology, procedures and practices. The Teaching & Learning group is studying curriculum, instruction, technology, student services, procedures and practices, while the Culture: Students & Employees group will look at social and emotional learning, supports and procedures and practices.
School Board Member Linda Leonhardt asked if factors related to child care providers, Head Start and 4-K will be taken into consideration. Runez there will be representatives of childcare providers involved in the planning.
Howick was asked to provide a couple of observations about the project charter. He said this one does a good job of clarifying timelines, priorities and staying on task, while also saying that it helps unbundle the large project by picking a task for those involved and noting who is going to address what.
“It parses out timelines and a division of labor,” said Howick, who added that it also is adaptable to new information – something that’s important with the ever-changing landscape of the coronavirus pandemic.
Some of it will be affected by Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and county guidelines for health and safety. More attention will be paid to class schedules once class sizes are determined, according to officials.
Runez said consideration was given to having a school board member sit in on meetings, since some aspects of the plan will possibly generate controversy among community members, parents, staff and students.
“We’re expecting this is something where you’re going to be fielding questions,” said Runez. “It could be anything from students and staff wearing masks to reduced numbers of students on buses. There are lots of different possibilities that all have the potential of upsetting people.”
Some decisions are expected by mid-July.
“There’s a lot of work to be done, and we’re moving as fast as we can, trying to be very thoughtful in how we approach this,” said Runez.
School Board Vice President Steve Tenpas said the planning could lead to improved instruction.
“There could be opportunities to provide an even better education for students,” said Tenpas, who added that he’s heard from parents who explained that virtual learning has been good for their kids.
Runez said he does see a need for virtual learning pathways for students.
Noting the challenges COVID-19 has presented to the district, Runez said, “We’re trying to make as much lemonade out of lemons as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.