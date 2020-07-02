Village of Windsor officials are considering rescinding the state of emergency declaration that went into effect in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The matter was discussed at the Thursday, July 2 Windsor Village Board meeting, as President Bob Wipperfurth wondered if it was time to end it.
“I don’t think there’s a pressing need to have it anymore,” said Wipperfurth. “We’ve been back to normal as far as village business is concerned.”
Trustees appeared to agree with Wipperfurth.
“My feeling is that both financially and administratively, the need is not there,” said Trustee Brad Mueller, attending his last meeting as a member of the Windsor Village Board. Mueller is vacating his seat on the board, as he plans to move out of the village.
A resolution will now be drawn up to rescind the order for the board to vote on at its next meeting, July 16.
The state of emergency was declared by Wipperfurth on March 17 and approved by the village board a couple of days later. It was enacted so that Wipperfurth could approve bills to be paid if the board couldn’t meet due to the coronavirus. Secondly, it was put into place so that Windsor could submit expenses related to COVID-19 to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for reimbursement.
However, Village Administrator Tina Butteris said Windsor is not going to ask FEMA for relief. It had previously been reported that Windsor would not have received much in aid from FEMA for COVID-19 related expenses.
Instead, Butteris said the village will seek Road to Recovery assistance from the state and reimbursement for COVID-19 election expenses from the state.
Trustee Bruce Stravinski had asked if there was any financial gain to keeping the state of emergency in effect. When told there wasn’t, Stravinski advised putting the resolution on the next meeting agenda, adding that if there was a big spike in coronavirus cases, they could table the issue at that meeting.
