Although it remains closed, the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center is still working to keep local seniors fed with nutritious meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Center is continuing to provide home-delivered meals and has initiated a food drive to cover shortages.
“During normal times, the Center’s nutrition programs offer a midday meal that provides one-third of the daily recommended dietary allowances,” said Barb Cooper, the Center’s executive director. “The daily meal can help people with their budget to make ends meet, to remain healthy and keep living in their homes and have social connections with other people. Many of these people still need access to nutritious foods and rely on the Center.”
With its door shuttered due to the coronavirus spread and state Safer at Home orders, the Center still brings home delivered meals to approximately 45 people. Providing five meals a week to recipients, deliveries are made only on Monday and Wednesday to limit contact.
Safety is a top priority.
“The volunteers wear masks and gloves and sanitize carefully between stops,” said Cooper. “Volunteers are no longer able to converse and check on a person’s safety, but they may phone later to check-in. The food preparation is set up to allow 6 feet spacing, and masks and gloves are worn. Cleaning is conducted with high-grade cleaning products.”
To help out further with seniors and their food needs, the Center is organizing curbside pickup of food donated during its food drive. It’s another safe way to distribute food.
“Safety is a challenge in every aspect of our work,” said Cooper. “Those who lack transportation or don’t have a family member to help will have delivery options.”
Early on with the coronavirus spread, the Center advised participants to stock up on a two-week supply on food, medicine and supplies. It soon became apparent that wouldn’t be enough.
“As this became more prolonged, we started to hear about unexpected needs and realized a crisis could be coming as their food was depleted,” said Cooper. “At the same time, community members were reaching out asking how they could help.”
In mid-March, the Center used money from its endowed fund, the “Cornerstone Fund,” to make care kits for seniors that included soap, Tylenol, cough drops, laundry pods, snacks, Gatorade and toilet paper, along with a handy reference sheet.
“It is noteworthy that the person who endowed this fund was a casualty of COVID-19,” said Cooper.
On April 1, the Center started to focus on building up food supplies. A drive was launched via social media and email, and donations began pouring in.
“Word spread and the response from the community has been tremendous,” said Cooper. “We have been touched by how generous and caring people have been this past month. New and old supporters have demonstrated their concern for our seniors by dropping off needed supplies – some have made regular stops.”
Cooper said the Center will continue with the drive until the situation improves.
Food isn’t the only necessity the Center is assisting seniors with during the crisis.
“There are always unexpected needs, from broken cell phones to dead batteries,” said Cooper. “Our case managers are in contact via phone, email, Facetime with our clients. They are checking on food, health and other needs. People have been pretty resilient, but there is concern about the duration affecting their mental health due to isolation, news coverage, insecurities and loneliness. The case managers are adept at finding appropriate resources.”
So far, the Center hasn’t experienced a significant drop in volunteers.
“Our volunteer base has remained committed and are using best practices to safely bring the food to people’s doorsteps,” said Cooper. “We have a back-up/on-call list that could be called into action as needed. We are working with Dane County to match volunteer shoppers with our local van to shop and deliver groceries.”
Cooper said there is a need, however, for sewing volunteers to sew masks for older adults, staff and volunteers. Patterns and limited supplies are available.
There are other ways to help the Center assist seniors in need.
“The Center is providing assistance to those we serve and is experiencing loss of revenue and unbudgeted expenses,” said Cooper. “Cash donations are tax-deductible and can help continue our services. The federal government CARES Act added an incentive to donate: individuals can deduct up to $300 on their tax return even if they don't itemize. Food and supplies can be dropped off in a bin located at the front doors on Mondays and Wednesdays or by appointment. The bin is monitored throughout the day.”
