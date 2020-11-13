After consulting with Dane County Public Health, the Village of DeForest has canceled its annual Candle Light Hike. It was originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4.
Under the current guidelines and restrictions, with a maximum outdoor gathering of 25, village officials felt they could not hold the event to best serve the community.
While disappointed about the cancelation, village officials are looking forward to bringing their events back next year.
Here is a list of dates of what is being planned as 2021 events:
Drive In Movie (Arbor Day Celebration) - April 24, 2021
Fri-Yay! @ Fireman’s – May 21, June 25, July 23 in 2021
DeForest Farmers Market 3-6 p.m. June 1 – Oct. 19, 2021.
Friday Flicks @ Fireman’s June 11, July 9, Aug. 20, 2021
Brews & Bites @ Fireman’s Aug. 5, Sept. 2, Sept. 23, 2021
Yahara Riverfest Sept. 11, 2021
Candle Light Hike Dec. 3, 2021
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.