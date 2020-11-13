After consulting with Dane County Public Health, the Village of DeForest has canceled its annual Candle Light Hike. It was originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4.

Under the current guidelines and restrictions, with a maximum outdoor gathering of 25, village officials felt they could not hold the event to best serve the community.

While disappointed about the cancelation, village officials are looking forward to bringing their events back next year.

Here is a list of dates of what is being planned as 2021 events:

Drive In Movie (Arbor Day Celebration) - April 24, 2021

Fri-Yay! @ Fireman’s – May 21, June 25, July 23 in 2021

DeForest Farmers Market 3-6 p.m. June 1 – Oct. 19, 2021.

Friday Flicks @ Fireman’s June 11, July 9, Aug. 20, 2021

Brews & Bites @ Fireman’s Aug. 5, Sept. 2, Sept. 23, 2021

Yahara Riverfest Sept. 11, 2021

Candle Light Hike Dec. 3, 2021

Load comments