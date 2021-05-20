The times of waiting lists, early morning online registration, and last-minute offers have passed as COVID-19 vaccination opens to children, with priorities moving to wide accessibility.
The DeForest Area High School opened a COVID-19 vaccine drive on May 13, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with students forming two responsibly-spaced lines for most the length of the gymnasium, leading to two vaccination stations.
The Thursday morning drive, organized with Hometown Pharmacies, gave the first of the two injections to about 80 students, with over 300 scheduled for the following week. The drive was set up with the intention of vaccinating students 16 and older, but a day earlier, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that children ages 12 to 15 were eligible for the vaccine. Although the event was still focused on those 16 and older, a handful of younger students were able to fill the last open slots.
Kroger Pharmacy at Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market pharmacies in Wisconsin are also offering walk-in vaccination, including to children ages 12 to 15.
“We started early last week, sort of on a trial basis as we transitioned our pharmacies to a walk-in model,” said Kroger Pharmacy Practice Coordinator Birgitta Monson. “It can be as simple as coming up and talking to the pharmacy team, and if we have any doses available, we’ll go ahead and give the vaccine. If they don’t, they’ll work with the patient to set up an appointment in the next couple days based upon our shipment schedule.”
There is still minor uncertainty in the details of the process, according to Monson, who said that they are mostly carrying the Pfizer vaccine, but that it could change at any time. The more certain part is that now the COVID vaccine is going to be treated as a standard part of their service line, with walk-in COVID vaccination available as long as there is demand.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Dane County has one of the most widely vaccinated populations of Wisconsin counties, with over 53% having received the full series of the vaccine, and over 60% having received at least a first shot, but not necessarily the second shot. Pfizer and Moderna vaccination requires two separate shots spaced roughly a month apart, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccination is administered in a single dose.
By comparison, roughly 41% of Columbia County residents have been fully vaccinated and about 39% of Sauk County residents.
The announcement that 12-15 year-olds would be eligible did not come entirely as a surprise to Monson, but it did come with a surprise.
“We knew it was coming, we were just taken aback by the response, which was great, with how many parents brought in their 12 to 15-year-olds to get the vaccine,” said Monson. “That’s what we were happy to see, as vaccination rates have declined over the last several weeks. To see that uptick in demand again was great.”
Like many pharmacies and health departments, Monson said, now that supply of vaccine is beginning to outpace demand, the priority now is getting shots in as many arms as possible.