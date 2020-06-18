The usual 4th of July celebration event in DeForest is canceled for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce is putting together a virtual 4th of July parade.
“Since we couldn’t do anything in-person, we’re hoping a virtual parade will be enjoyable for people” said Heike Compe, executive director of the DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce. “People enjoy coming out and watching the parade. Now, they can sit and watch a parade from home.”
The parade video will be streamed on the chamber’s web site and will be shared on social media sites on July 4th. It will include 20-second videos spliced together.
Local businesses and organizations can submit their own videos. Some ideas include performance clips, uplifting messages, behind-the-scenes videos at your businesses or organizations, or what you’re doing during COVID-19.
More specifications are detailed on the chamber’s website, deforestarea.com.
The deadline for submitting video for the virtual parade is June 30.
Compe said she got the idea from watching other similar virtual events, including those put on by the DeForest Area School District. She also asked Debbie Brewster, the school district’s school/community relations coordinator,
In talking to people around town, Compe said they are excited about the virtual 4th of July parade.
Compe said it’s something brand new for the chamber and she’s anxious to see how it goes.
The cost of being included in the virtual parade is $20 for chamber members and $40 for non-members.
