The timing of her arrival wasn’t ideal, but Bailey McNeilly had no inkling that the COVID-19 outbreak was coming.
Missy McNeilly, who works at Bakke Chiropractic and lives in DeForest with her husband P.J., gave birth to Bailey about a week ago. The situation was quite a bit different from when she had Peyton approximately a year ago, including the build-up to the big day.
“All the staff was wearing protective gear and face shields,” said Missy, who moved to DeForest four years ago. “Basically, everything was changing day by day.”
Everyone is home now and doing well. McNeilly said she was fortunate to have her child at Meriter Hospital in Madison, which allowed her to have a support person – her husband, who works as an engineer – in the operating room while a Caesarean-section, or C-section, was performed. She said she heard some hospitals weren’t allowing anybody else in the room.
The surgery took an hour. She noted that it was an odd environment at the hospital, as patients were confined to their rooms. McNeilly said nobody was allowed to walk the halls except staff.
“It was very sparse,” said McNeilly. Also, the amount of hospital personnel working was smaller than usual.
After Peyton, now around one and a half years old, was born, the couple decided to have another child quickly afterward.
The plan didn’t change a lot during the pregnancy. McNeilly wanted to avoid another C-section, though, after experiencing difficulty during the procedure with Peyton.
“I didn’t want to go through that again,” said McNeilly, who also has an 11-year-old stepson named Preston.
Trying initially for a regular birth, a VBAC, the couple eventually decided against that option.
Because of the coronavirus, Bailey’s siblings wouldn’t be allowed at the hospital. Finding babysitters who could watch her kids the day of the C-section became a top priority “so I could control something,” said McNeilly.
Upon check-in, the hospital took their temperatures. McNeilly said P.J. was given a temperature badge, which was more like a sticker. It told what his temperature was and when it was taken. As time went on, the sticker became redder. That indicated how much more time he had before his temperature needed to be retaken, which would have happened after being there 12 hours.
While it was not the plan she would have chosen, the experience went smoothly. Being surrounded by doctors and nurses in PPE was reassuring.
“I knew my child would not be exposed to much,” said McNeilly. “It felt like it was more of a one-on-one experience.”
When she had Peyton, McNeilly and her first daughter had to stay at the hospital for five days. With Bailey, they left the facility in two days. McNeilly said they wanted to get both of them healthy and get them out of the hospital environment as soon as possible.
Before the second C-section, McNeilly talked to her doctors and nurses about the complications that happened the first time around. They listened and took everything into consideration, she said. And in the operating room, everyone was joking around, she said. That reduced the stress.
McNeilly has some advice for expectant mothers who may give birth during the pandemic.
“My advice is not to overthink or worry about too much,” said McNeilly. “There’s not much we can control. The doctors and nurses are doing everything they can to control the situation.”
