Officials from the Village of Windsor do not expect to receive much money from the “Routes to Recovery: Local Government Aid Grants” program, announced May 27 by Gov. Tony Evers.
“Based on what we’re hearing, the costs we’ll be eligible to apply for will be minimal,” said Village Administrator Tina Butteris.
Village President Bob Wipperfurth said the monies would be allocated to municipalities for COVID-19 expenses only. Wipperfurth listed some items eligible for reimbursement would be hand sanitizer, hiring a cleaning service to disinfect an area and the plexiglass the village installed for the elections. Another possibility would be if the village signed a contract with a company to have its parks sanitized.
When the announcement was made, it was reported that Windsor would receive $131,631, DeForest was in line for $168,217, and the Town of Vienna was getting $25,053, with $12,583 going to the Town of Leeds.
“There’s no way we’ll capitalize on that money,” said Butteris.
Both Butteris and Wipperfurth said the rules are still being written for the disbursements.
Wipperfurth said the announcement was made so that municipalities would know what they could receive.
“However, it’s creating anxieties because we don’t know the rules,” said Wipperfurth.
Trustee Bruce Stravinski asked if expenses incurred by the DeForest Windsor Fire & EMS District or the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center would be eligible.
Butteris said costs for personal protective equipment could potentially be reimbursed. However, she emphasized that lost revenues would not be eligible.
Butteris said that it’s likely neither DeForest nor Windsor would be able to be funded completely in relation to the announced allocations for the two municipalities.
“We’re just waiting guidelines to figure out what we can truly apply for,” said Butteris.
