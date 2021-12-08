The week before Thanksgiving the State Department of Public Instruction released their statewide school district report card results, but DeForest school administrators are being careful reading into a snapshot of an unprecedented testing situation.
The Wisconsin Forward Exam is administered to students in grades 3 to 8 covering English language arts and math, grades 4 and 8 in science, and grades 4, 8, and 10 in social studies.
The DeForest Area School District received an overall score of 68.5, translating to a rating of three stars, or, “meets expectations.”
With the release of scores, districts provided accompanying statements. DeForest highlighted the district’s commitment to lifelong learning and addressed their current situation, saying: “During the pandemic, staff responded to challenges and learned from successes. Our plan of action will return DASD to the positive academic trajectory we were on prior to the pandemic.”
State report cards were not released last year due to the COVID pandemic, making the most recent comparison with the 2018-2019 school year. That year DeForest received a 74.4--a four-star “exceeds expectation.” The year before DeForest School District received four stars as well, with a score of 76.1.
Incomplete results
The scores are not news to district staff, who received a direct report of results from DPI earlier in the summer. Those scores have since been taken into consideration by administrators and also reported to students’ parents, according to DeForest Area School District Superintendent Eric Runez.
“Families have been made aware of their own students’ performance as well as how those assessments, along with multiple other data sources and assessment tools, inform the educational plan for each child,” said Runez, who, during that interview and in earlier presentations to the Board of Education, has highlighted a priority of not having a “knee-jerk reaction” to the report. “For families, at the end of the day, it is more important for them to get a sense of their own individual child’s growth.”
The Wisconsin Policy Forum released an analysis of the recent report card, cautioning that the low test completion rate raises questions of overall validity of the year’s district scores.
DPI reports that 13.3% of eligible public school students did not take the Forward ELA exam in 2020-2021, while 12.9% of public school 11th graders did not take the ACT. In the previous assessment only 1.5% of students did not take the Forward ELA, while only 5.2% of 11th graders did not take the ACT.
Director of Administrative Services Peter Wilson pointed out that among the students that did take the test, minority students were even less fully represented.
“We have right around 120 to 130 Black students and in our district report card, we only had 60,” said Wilson, “so that’s almost half of a subgroup that didn’t even take the test.”
This tracks statewide, as minority students have been disproportionately absent from testing according to DPI.
Whereas the tests would ordinarily be organized to optimize student performance with familiar settings and minimizing stress among students, COVID mitigation priorities got in the way, requiring students to be spread out and at times diving into marathon testing sessions, taking one exam after another in order to get it done within the constraints of hybrid scheduling.
“Even with our kids who did take this, if a student attended virtually, they would come in on Wednesdays to take assessments, just so we could space them out with mitigation,” said Wilson, “and so energy-wise they were not in the ideal testing environment either.”
Connecting dots
In presentations to the Board of Education, Wilson, Runez, and other administrators have focused on the details of the exam results, explaining how curriculum and classroom schedules will be adjusted for students as they move from class to class. Wilson points to the example of geometry skills among 8th graders who would be entering high school.
“We noticed that for a lot of our kids there were some holes...and we looked at our iReady data and noticed, ‘Hey, we need to adjust the pacing when we’re teaching geometry,’” said Wilson. “There’s a sub-skill called modeling that was something we were able to identify and say, ‘What can we do to make sure our kids are exposed and learning this content and it aligns with outcomes?’”
Unintentional consequences
The current testing scheme has been in place since the signing of the Every Student Succeeds Act, signed by President Barack Obama in the fall of 2015, which replaced the 2001 No Child Left Behind. The controversial No Child Left Behind program, a featured initiative of the Bush administration with bipartisan support at the time, included comparative testing (of students and districts) and greater options for school choice.
A 2011 review of the program by the think tank RAND Education noted that after 10 years in place, the program had negative effects of reducing time spent on subjects that did not appear in standardized tests, narrowing content coverage (such as students reading specific passages as opposed to full novels), and lowering staff morale. The upsides of the program, according to the review, included areas of improved curriculum and greater attention given to underserved student population groups.
Runez has highlighted indicators of student engagement in recent board meetings, as reflected in the DPI report card as “chronic absenteeism.” Although confusing from the outside, the higher the number in this field, the better. DeForest showed a score of 88.4 compared to a statewide average of 81.5.
Other indicators outside the Forward assessment include student surveys that ask how connected students feel to their school and community, and their connection with adults in their school.
“Many of us went through school and it wasn’t something we thought about because it was something that we took for granted and subconsciously it was always not a problem,” said Runez. “But we recognize that for a number of our students it is an issue and a barrier to their success.”
As a factor in teacher education and development, Wilson says this has been a priority since he was in school preparing to be an elementary math teacher.
“The first thing we learned was not how to teach math, but how to build trust and community and connectedness in the classroom,” said Wilson, “because the concept is that if the kids feel comfortable and supported, they’re going to take risks and they’re going to ask questions or do things that they might not know the answer to and not be afraid of being made fun of or whatever.”
Gallup Education, basing their work on the Gallup Student Poll, has estimated that “engaged students” are 2.5 times more likely to say that they get excellent grades and do well in school, and 4.5 times more likely to be hopeful about the future than students who are not actively engaged.
As students, parents, teachers, policy developers and politicians make their own decisions on the direction of public education, each carries their own frame of reference that, as Runez points out, has changed drastically across generations.
“The reality is that fifty years ago kids could drop out a lot earlier, before it was mandated that kids had to stay in school until they’re 18, kids could drop out after 8th grade,” said Runez. “As schools have taken on that responsibility of getting them through graduation and meeting these expectations, schools continue to evolve and making sure they are meeting all the needs of students.”