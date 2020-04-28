Spas and hair and nail salons are among the businesses forced to stay closed during the COVID-19 pandemic for health and safety reasons.
For two local shops, the experience has been tough, but one is faring better. The other had to face another calamity even before the spread of the coronavirus shut things down.
“It’s been a rollercoaster this year,” said Peggy Hanner, owner of The Nail Bar at 115 Main St. in the DeForest Towne Square.
Tania Fanson, of Genesis Hair & Day Spa, at 148 Market St. in DeForest, said, “Our business is closed temporarily, but it’s a lot of waiting to see what our government decides to do.”
Knowing staff is out there waiting to get back to doing the work they love is something that weighs on Fanson’s mind.
Dealing with Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order has been difficult for Hanner and her business, which celebrated its one-year anniversary Feb. 8.
“We were shut down over a month later,” said Hanner, whose business closed March 17.
On Dec. 30, the apartment above The Nail Bar flooded. Water ended up in Hanner’s salon, as well, forcing The Nail Bar to close until around Jan. 12 or 14, as Hanner recalls. She’s been fighting to receive compensation from her insurance company.
Being closed due to COVID-19 has brought on more headaches. The Nail Bar has been passed over for all kinds of COVID-19 relief, including federal and state assistance, according to Hanner.
“I’ve applied for everything,” said Hanner.
Because she’s a business owner, Hanner, a single mother of two young children, doesn’t qualify for unemployment. The Nail Bar is her sole source of income. Since it closed its doors, internet and phone have been shut off. And she’s behind on her rent.
“It’s been incredibly frustrating,” said Hanner. “As of now, if we were allowed, we couldn’t open tomorrow.”
Hanner’s shop has a total of four workers, including herself. She’s started a Go Fund Me page to generate donations to help her stay afloat. Those interested in helping out can go to thenailbardeforest.com to learn more about The Nail Bar’s Go Fund Me page. Her goal is to raise $5,000. As of the writing of this article, $1,300 had been donated.
“The only thing I can do is hope the fundraiser works,” said Hanner. “It’s very scary. There’s nothing I can do but wait and keep the fundraiser going.”
Hanner said the DeForest Windsor Chamber of Commerce and its director, Heike Compe, have been very helpful. She’s also written a letter to Sen. Tammy Baldwin for assistance. Hanner is disappointed when she hears how much bigger corporations have received in relief aid.
“I don’t feel a big chain should end up with $20 million,” said Hanner, who explained she was asking for only $5,000 to $10,000. “It could have been spread around more. Even $1,000 or $2,000 would have helped.”
A new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance relief program from the Department of Labor could provide the financial assistance Hanner and the Nail Bar need.
“I’ve got my fingers crossed,” said Hanner. “It’s all I can do, along with staying healthy.”
Genesis Hair & Day Spa also closed around St. Patrick’s Day, due to COVID-19. Even in the days leading up to it, the business was working with just one chair.
“It was becoming apparent we wouldn’t be able to operate safely,” said Fanson.
Nevertheless, thanks to guidance from its financial people, lawyers and accountants, Genesis was able to secure the relief assistance it applied for “at the exact right place at the exact right time,” said Fanson. That includes payroll protection loans.
Having been in business for more than 40 years, Fanson said Genesis has established a firm foundation. The business has eight stylists, plus support staff, who may be eligible for unemployment.
Still, as Fanson said, Genesis workers come from “a community of very social people.” Fanson grew up in the industry. She said everyone associated with Genesis are anxious to see a number of people they’ve either just gotten to know or have known for years.
Genesis staff have kept in touch throughout the duration of Gov. Evers’ Safer at Home order through platforms like Zoom. During the down time, they’ve worked on other things, such as revamping the website.
Fanson is chomping at the bit to reopen, but remains cautious.
“We’re taking all of the guidance we can get about what we should be doing,” said Fanson. “The last thing we want to do is perpetuate the illness. In opening back up, we want to do it in a way that everybody thinks is the safest way.”
