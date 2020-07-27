The DeForest Area School District will start the 2020-21 school year virtually.
On Monday night, July 27, the school board voted unanimously to support the administration’s recommendation to begin school in a virtual instructional model.
Superintendent Eric Runez wanted to make clear that the administration will work to intentionally phase in in-person instruction.
“As soon as we can phase it in, we will,” said Runez.
The board also approved the administration’s reopening plan for 2020-21, which included provisions for in-person learning, virtual learning and a hybrid of both.
Runez explained that he understands that the move to start the year virtually is “not a great answer for families.” Runez said families should prepare for all three instructional models. No timeline was offered as to when the district would implement in-person school or a hybrid of virtual and in-person instruction. That would depend on the guidance received from Dane County Public Health.
Board Member Jeff Miller said, “This is not an easy decision. It’s one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever had to make on the board.”
Miller sympathized with parents who will have to figure out child care.
We’ll have more on the reopening plan and the decision.
