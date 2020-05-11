A date has been set for the DeForest Area School District’s graduation ceremony.
Originally scheduled for June 6, the event has been postponed to Saturday, July 18, according to a post on the DeForest Area School District web site.
The district’s administrative team has been working to plan alternate arrangements for the “many milestones that typically occur at the end of a DAHS student’s senior year,” according to the post.
More updates will be posted as information is finalized. The ceremony will take place in one of three possible formats in order of preference: An in-person gathering likely outside or in a very large venue as allowed by state guidance; a hybrid of virtual and a restricted gathering, such as a drive-thru or outdoor in cars format with assistive technology and some pre-recorded pieces; or an all-virtual ceremony.
The posting noted that the first option is very unlikely based on the information recently released by the Department of Public Instruction and the Department of Health.
Midwest Scholastics delivered caps and gowns on Tuesday, May 5.
The Senior Awards Night has been moved from Wednesday, May 13, to Thursday, May 28 at 6:30 p.m. Held to honor senior for awards and honors they’ve earned, the ceremony will be a virtual event. Students who will receive an award were expected to get an email the week of May 10.
The district will be recognizing the Class of 2020 in different ways. Throughout the month of May, and into June, this district will be posting every senior (in groups of four) on its website and social media (DAHS Facebook Page and @DeForestSchools on Twitter). These photos will also be displayed on the high school website.
Also, high school staff will distribute yard signs in mid-May to every household with a senior. These will also be placed throughout the community. The district plans to communicate with families on more precise dates and to offer a means to obtain a sign in the event a household gets missed.
The DeForest Times-Tribune is continuing their tradition of printing a special graduation supplement. This will be published at the end of May. Extra copies will be available for the Class of 2020.
Lastly, a congratulatory message will be displaced on the electronic billboard on Hwy 51 two weeks before the July 18 graduation ceremony.
Reality Day
Unfortunately, the face-to-face event, originally scheduled for May 20, has been canceled.
Last day of classes for seniors
Students will not have final exams this semester. The last day of virtual learning for seniors will be June 5. The last day of virtual learning for all other students will be June 10.
