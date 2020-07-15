The Dane County Fair is hosting its first online fair starting Thursday, July 16 through Sunday, July 19 titled Dane County Fair…online.
Due to the cancellation of the in-person Dane County Fair, the fair staff and board of directors wanted to give the Dane County youth a platform to showcase their projects that could not be exhibited at this year’s Fair.
Dane County Fair…online will feature a youth project showcase, activities, and entertainment all four days on our Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as our website (danecountyfair.com). Events will be posted approximately on the hour each day starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m.
Content will also be available on the Dane County Fair website and social media channels after each post for future viewing. Events include a 4-H Talent Show, Dress-A-Critter…at home, 4-H Virtual Dance, Dane County Fair “Cribs,” Fair coloring book pages, Dane County Farm Bureau Virtual Ag Scavenger Hunt, and Virtual Tractor Parade to name a few.
The fair is also working with partners and sponsors to keep the Fair spirit alive. New this year, the Navy Office of Community Outreach will be joining our fair week bringing Virtual Navy Week with demonstrations, classes, and tours. Check our website, Facebook, and Instagram pages to participate in all of the activities being offered this weekend.
For our complete schedule of events, visit danecountyfair.com, and like and follow the fair's Facebook and Instagram pages to engage in the Dane County Fair…online.
